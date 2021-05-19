State police have arrested a 53-year-old North Huntingdon Township man accused of committing a double homicide in Penn Township either late Sunday or early Monday morning.
Victor Steban was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon without incident along Route 30 while carrying gun at his side. Steban is suspected of killing Mara Casale, 27, and Jacob Erdeljac, 41, who were found Monday on Claridge-Elliott Road in Penn Township.
Steban has been charged with two counts of homicide, burglary and robbery, among other charges, in connection with Casale and Erdeljac’s deaths.
“(Steban) basically admitted that he was lying in wait when Mara and Jacob returned home Sunday evening after being on a bike ride, a motorcycle ride,” Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said during a news conference held late Tuesday evening.
Authorities told several news outlets that Steban may have felt disrespected by Casale but were unsure of their relationship.
Steban has not yet been charged in connection with a fire, a car bombing or three shootings — the latter occurring in Hempfield and Sewickley townships — that he may have been involved in, but authorities continue to investigate.
A Toyota Tacoma belonging to Erdeljac was stolen from the scene and found abandoned hours later in Manor Borough, while Steban’s vehicle was found Tuesday afternoon stuck in a field off Claridge-Export Road.
