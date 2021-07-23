Born July 22, 1920, in Lycippus, Susan Sliz Dusecina is 101 years old. She currently resides at her home in Unity Township.
Sue and her husband, John Dusecina, were married in 1944. They have a son, the Rev. John Dusecina, who resides in Greensburg.
Five sisters, Helen Mickinac, Vern Franks, Patricia Sliz, Virginia Puskar and Carole Wigfield, and their brother, Joe Sliz, were with Sue in honor of her special day, Thursday.
Sue’s 101st birthday was celebrated with a luncheon on Sunday, July 18. In addition to her siblings and her son, Rege, approximately 30 others attended the celebration. Guests included nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and a few family friends.
Sue loves canning and baking, especially home-canned peaches and home-baked pineapple upside down cake.
