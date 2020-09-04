Despite threatening weather earlier in the day, the skies over Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township rolled out a spectacular sunset to provide a backdrop for President Donald J. Trump’s campaign stop Thursday evening.
Traffic was backed up at the entrance to the airport for nearly three hours before the 7 p.m. rally. Once inside the parking lots, commercial busses were on hand to transport people to a hangar at L.J. Aviation where ticket-holders, members of the media and special guests quickly filled the stands.
Mike McMullen, a Trump convention delegate from North Hills, stood out as he waited in line wearing a brick-wall-patterned suit.
“I do a theme at every national convention. This year my theme is obviously ‘Build the Wall,” McMullen said.
While the crowd waited in line to be transported to the event, there was no shortage of opportunities to purchase Trump-themed shirts and other items.
Jeremy Leeches of Burgheez Ts of Irwin was selling T-shirts as a fundraising effort to help local police departments.
“We just want to do something nice for the police” said Leeches.
Michelle and Frank Keys of Latrobe brought their grandson, Kaleb Trice, 14, to the rally.
“He is one of the reason’s we are here,” said Michelle Keys about her grandson. “He wanted to have the experience of seeing the president.”
Frank Keys remembered seeing President Dwight Eisenhower when he was a youngster and felt this would be a memorable experience for his grandson.
Ticket-holders were required to pre-register on the Trump campaign website.
The registration process included a waiver indicating attendees would assume any risks associated with potential exposure to the coronavirus at the event as well as releasing the Trump campaign and airport from any liability.
Although the organizers handed out masks and hand sanitizer, most of the people in the hangar were not wearing masks.
Trump arrived right on schedule in a Boeing 757, a smaller craft than the Boeing 747 traditionally used as Air Force One, to the roar of the crowds shouting familiar campaign slogans and blaring music.
He spoke for nearly two hours, touting his party’s accomplishments during the past four years and promoting his promises for the next four years as well as revealing shortcomings of his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. He praised Pennsylvania politicians and local union groups for their support.
Trump promised the production of an effective vaccine by the end of the year and possibly by the end of October.
“Not because of the election, but because we want to save people,” he said. “We want to beat the virus.”
He pledged to make America the manufacturing superpower of the world and said America would land the first woman on the moon. He also vowed to promote patriotism to the young citizens of the U.S.
“We will restore a patriotic education in our schools. We will live by the timeless words of our national motto, ‘In God We Trust’,” he said.
“Now, you have a president who is standing up for America, standing up for the great people of Pennsylvania, from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg, from Erie to Easton and from Bethlehem to right here in Arnold Palmer’s beloved Latrobe,” Trump said.
Trump vowed to return power to the American people.
“With your help and your devotion and your drive, we are going to keep on working. We are going to keep on fighting and we are going to keep on winning, winning, winning,” Trump said. “America will soon be thriving like never before. Next year will be the greatest year in the history of our country. Together we will work very hard. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again and we will make America great again.”
Outside the hangar, thousands stood behind a roped-off area, where they watched the rally on a large video screen.
“The president was very articulate. I loved that it was positive talk about our country instead of destructive talk. It was very uplifting,” said Austin Wigley, 19, of Sewickley, who watched the event on the big screen.
“He was very condemning of people that I believe are in the wrong and he believes are in the wrong, and for good reason. He is not scared to call them out on their wrongdoings,” said Aidan Wrabley, 19 of Pittsburgh.
Jeremy Richey of White brought his three sons to the rally so they could show their support for President Trump.
“We finally have a president that counts for the interest of the American people,” said Richey. “I’m a steelworker and we are strong supporters of the president. He has provided jobs for the steelworkers in this
As the crowd filed out of the airport parking lot, members of the crowd seemed to approve of the rally and Trump’s speech.
“The political gods smiled upon us today,” said Vance Hadrick, a veteran from Sarver. “It is important for our president to support our veterans who need help.”
Bob Lawrence of Finleyville was impressed with the president’s speech and the number of people at the rally.
“He’s a good man and he needs four more years,” said Lawrence who was a lifelong Democrat until the 2016 when he voted for Trump. “I think it is going to be a landslide. He had 63 million votes last time and people were afraid of him. Now that they know what he can do, he’ll get 100 million votes.”
While thousands disregarded Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 social distancing guidelines to attend the rally, some spectators planned to view the presidential visit from a much safer distance.
Jennifer Yarnell Detore of Greensburg took her 7-year-old daughter, Maddie, to watch President Trump’s plane land at the airport Thursday evening.
“I figured it’s a history lesson. We watched Pence drive through down a few weeks ago too,” Detore wrote on her Facebook page.
Detore said she was incorporating the outing into her daughter’s at home school lessons. Maddie Detore is a second-grader who attends school two days a week and is home-schooled three days by her mother.
“I feel that this is important whether you like him as a president or not. The president is coming to our town. I felt the same way when Pence came through our town. Whether you like them or not, you respect them, they’re our president and vice president,” Detore said.
Detore said she used the experiences to teach her daughter how elections work and the role of the Secret Service.
“Today we are learning a little about Air Force One,” said Detore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.