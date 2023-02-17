With spring just around the corner, the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor (LHHC) is preparing for its 2023 SupperMarket season and is reaching out to the community for some help in replacing its aging picnic tables.
The weekly event is slated to return from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays from June 7 through Aug. 30, at the Lincoln Highway Experience Museum grounds, 3435 Route 30 east, near Kingston.
The SupperMarket features local restaurants that prepare fresh meals on site while area musicians provide entertainment for the evening. To enhance the old-time communal atmosphere, guests share several on-site picnic tables.
However, the picnic tables that were purchased in 2014 for the SupperMarket’s inaugural year are falling into disrepair and are in desperate need of replacement.
“They are slowly rotting and we now have a pile of four or five total rotted ones,” said the Rev. Wayne Sautter, a longtime volunteer with LHHC who is heading up the table drive. “We thought about getting the local technical school to build new ones, but the additional issue is accessibility. The average age of attendees is fairly high and we need ADA walk-through tables.”
According to Sautter, he found the ideal table for the SupperMarket while stopping at interstate rest areas while traveling.
“I saw that the state is replacing theirs with tables made of recycled plastic. They will last several lifetimes, are easy to clean and are heavy enough (335 pounds) to discourage stealing,” he said. “If we can replace all the old wooden tables, we know we will not have to face the issue again and the SupperMarket can continue well into the future.”
The tables that the LHHC would like to purchase are manufactured by Belson Outdoors of Illinois, who according to Sautter, provides outdoor furniture to several municipal parks and state agencies. The tables carry a price tag of $1,185 each, and are ADA-approved for wheelchairs. Thanks to money raised thus far, the organization has been able to secure five tables, but is looking to purchase 20 more.
The LHHC is making a plea to businesses and citizens alike to help them purchase the remaining tables. Any table purchased in full by a donor will have a 6x6 plaque permanently attached to it recognizing the benefactor. Tables may also be purchased in memory or in honor of an individual. All purchases are tax-deductible.
“This is a time when all small museums are facing budget challenges and we are asking the business community and concerned citizens to step up and help,” Sautter said, noting that 1,851 guests attended the SupperMarket in 2022. “Older people will have a more pleasant experience and people in wheelchairs will have full access to the tables.
“We would like to thank those in the community who regularly attend on summer evenings and hope that more people will join us in taking time to sit with friends and neighbors, hear some good music, share great food and you can bring your own alcoholic drinks if that adds to your experience,” Sautter said. “We are one of those community organizations that cannot long exist without community support.”
To donate in part or in full for a picnic table, checks may be sent directly to the LHHC, 3435 Route 30 east, Latrobe, PA 15650. The organization requests that checks be specifically marked with “picnic tables” and that an email be sent to Sautter at wdsautter@gmail.com notifying him of the incoming donation. Questions may also be directed to that email address.
