Several Derry Township residents again Tuesday complained of noise levels coming from an outdoor “family entertainment park” near New Derry that features live music and food trucks on Friday and Saturday nights.
Gary and Johanna Sheppard and Gary Gruska testified during a public hearing before the township supervisors that performances at The 501, a new venue just off Pittsburgh Street near Longview Trailer Park, has negatively impacted their quality of life.
But after about an hour of testimony at Tuesday’s hearing — which was only attended by three affected residents and venue’s owner — supervisors voted to withdraw a previously issued ordinance violation related to the high noise levels.
Township solicitor Sam Dalfonso said the vote to withdraw the violation, done after a brief executive session, was largely made because The 501’s live music season is winding down and potential noise concerns won’t be a constant in the coming months. Owner Rachele Morelli said only one more live music event is slated to be held Oct. 3, with the event to conclude at 8 p.m.
When asked by a resident about similar noise concerns potentially popping up again next year, Dalfonso said they would be investigated at that time.
The 501 held its grand opening June 4, Morelli said, and its operating hours are 5 to 11 p.m. each Friday and Saturday, weather-permitting. The open-air space features live music, food and craft vendors, fire pits and outdoor games, according to its Facebook page.
“It’s basically for families to come out and be outside and enjoy the evening together,” Morelli said previously. “... This is a place where adults can come, sit at a fire pit and listen to music and their kids are right there playing games and running around the park. You can’t even believe how many kids are up there dancing when the music is going on. It’s just something for the whole family to be able to enjoy together.”
Those attending The 501 can bring their own beer or wine, but liquor is prohibited, she said, and visitors are asked to patronize the venue’s vendors rather than bringing soft drinks or bottled water with them.
Supervisors Chairman Dave Slifka said in July that Morelli approached township officials earlier this year regarding her plans for the property, and noted he had concerns over the location being used as an outdoor concert venue.
While Morelli said previously she had reached out to those living at homes surrounding the 2.2-acre venue prior to the grand opening and urged them to contact her with any issues or concerns, the Sheppards relayed Tuesday that she had not made a visit to their home. Gruska said he has met with Morelli to discuss the venue and his concerns.
Gary Sheppard told the supervisors in July that the sound from one of the performances at The 501 was so loud it drowned out the sound from his television, even with all the windows closed at his Pittsburgh Street home.
“It’s pretty rough when you’re sitting in your house and you can’t hear the news,” Gary Sheppard said.
Added Johanna Sheppard: “We can’t up and move our house.”
Morelli noted that the venue has been open 27 days this season because of rain. Gary Sheppard said excessive noise is an issue about 60 to 70% of the time, but not when when bluegrass or acoustic artists play live music.
“We celebrate when it rains because we know they won’t be playing,” he said.
Gary Sheppard told the supervisors previously that decibel levels recorded outside his home reached 65 to 70 decibels during one recent performance. According to the Hearing Health Foundation, exposure to noise at or above 85 decibels (comparable to the noise level of city traffic or a school cafeteria) can cause hearing loss. Both the Sheppards and Gruska played audio of the noise during Tuesday’s hearing.
Asked during testimony if the noise levels affect their health and welfare, the Sheppards said it often causes their blood pressure to rise.
Despite relaying their issues to the supervisors this summer and Morelli being aware of neighbors’ concerns, Gruska noise levels remained excessive during a 501 event last month.
“It’d be different if this was a one time occasion — I’d be more tolerant of that,” he said. “But to have something (regularly), this is our homes, this is where we live,” he testified. “You could sit in my living room with the windows shut and you’re not going to get away from it, depending on who’s playing.
“I would not do that to someone else. Just because you can bring this venue (to Derry Township) doesn’t mean that it’s the right place for it or the right thing to do.”
Morelli said participating performers and many community members have enjoyed having a new entertainment venue in the township, which she said was spurred by coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions and its effect on local businesses.
“The goal was to try to help anyone, because so many restaurants have been suffering. Anyone who comes to the park loves the park. People have a good time,” she testified.
Tim Leonard, Morelli’s attorney, noted that the venue recently adopted a policy where live music concludes at 10:30 p.m., a half hour earlier than the previous stop time. Morelli also testified that planners moved the location of the stage, with the band now facing the field to the back of the property.
Morelli testified that crowds of roughly 30 to 300 people have attended live music events, with an average of about 50 to 60 per event, she said.
In his closing statement, Leonard said while his client understood the complaints, he said “we have a standard of public nuisance and it’s my position that (this) doesn’t rise to that level.”
On Tuesday, Gary Sheppard reiterated that the township create tools to protect itself and to become more proactive at either adopting ordinances or other planning tools.
Dalfonso has said the township’s existing ordinances don’t specify permissible noise levels or dictate where in the township outdoor musical performances can be held.
