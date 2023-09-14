Ligonier Township Complex

Ligonier Township officials are holding off on passing a resolution authorizing the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) to apply for state funding that will fund the expansion of a specialized learning center at its Ligonier museum.

As the municipality would be the official applicant for the $405,837 Local Share Account (LSA) grant from Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Financing Authority, the board of supervisors is seeking clarity on the township’s administrative obligations, given its limited staff and finances.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.