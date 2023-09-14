Ligonier Township officials are holding off on passing a resolution authorizing the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) to apply for state funding that will fund the expansion of a specialized learning center at its Ligonier museum.
As the municipality would be the official applicant for the $405,837 Local Share Account (LSA) grant from Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Financing Authority, the board of supervisors is seeking clarity on the township’s administrative obligations, given its limited staff and finances.
While supervisor Stephanie Verna said she supported the project, she was also concerned about the potential time commitment in administering the grant and if the township would be responsible for fronting any project money.
“I totally support SAMA. I think it’s a great asset to the community. I’m trying to be sensitive that there’s other grants that could benefit the township as well and we make decisions not to move forward on them because we have limited staff time,” Verna said during the board’s meeting Tuesday night.
Education Coordinator and SAMA-Ligonier Valley Site Director Kristin Miller explained that the museum not only wrote the grant application but would also prepare all the required reporting if the grant is awarded. All that township finance director Bethany Caldwell would need to do is upload and submit the materials through an online portal on SAMA’s behalf.
“We do all the legwork and the writing. We do all the budget reporting. Everything is written as needed. We send all that information. All Bethany needs to do is upload it and send it off,” Miller said.
SAMA is pursuing the Category 4 licensed gaming facilities LSA grant to build a hybrid indoor/outdoor classroom for educational programming at the museum on state Route 711 south of town. The new space would host educational art workshops and classes, community gatherings, and experiential learning opportunities for children, adults, special needs individuals and elderly populations.
Along with blending the new addition into the existing building using energy-efficient materials, plans also include rehabilitating the museum’s exterior façade, which has sustained water damage to the log-and-mortar siding.
SAMA hopes to fund the project by February 2024 and complete construction by the end of the year.
“I will do whatever I can to make this as simple as possible. We will dot every ‘I’ and cross every ‘T’ to make this happen. This is such a huge opportunity for us for the community. We want to make sure that we can do everything we can to make this happen,” Miller said.
The supervisors tabled their decision whether to pass the resolution authorizing the LSA grant application until their next meeting Sept. 26, when they’ll need to act, as the application is due by the end of the month.
Verna asked Miller to arrange a conference call with the Commonwealth Financing Authority to answer the board’s administrative and financial questions and invite township staff to attend.
“I just want to make sure that we’re all clear. I’m not suggesting we not move forward with it. I support this 100%. I want to be very clear with this, especially because of the way we’ve approached the way we’re administering a grant for another project here within the township,” Verna said, pointing to the state grant the township received earlier this year for the Ligonier Beach master site plan and swimming pool feasibility study.
In other business, the supervisors and solicitor Dan Hudock tried to assuage continuing concerns from Austraw Road residents and neighbors over a potential retreat center and the planning commission’s ongoing review of Ligonier Township’s zoning ordinance.
The group’s main issue was the future of Hidden Meadow Farm, a nearby 133-acre luxury estate that they do not want to be commercialized. More than a dozen residents attended Tuesday’s meeting – and past planning commission meetings – to ask questions about the property and the zoning ordinance review that they feel haven’t been answered.
Resident Steve Skupas told the board there has also been a tremendous amount of zoning research done by the group, including his wife, Debbie Messer, which was provided to the planning commission, although he questioned where all of that information went.
Hudock and the supervisors explained that the township hasn’t received any application for any use – retreat or otherwise – for the property, which remains listed for sale at $5.5 million. A potential buyer, The Pittsburgh Retreat, previously approached the planning commission about establishing a spiritual retreat center there, and lobbied for zoning changes that would define and allow that use in the agricultural district, but ultimately backed out of its pending sales agreement.
The planning commission over the past several months has simultaneously engaged in a comprehensive update of the zoning ordinance, which was enacted in 2015 and last amended in 2020, but it hasn’t yet recommended any revisions to the supervisors for consideration.
“The planning commission is not doing a review of the ordinance specific to what we want to do with [the Hidden Meadow] property, they’re doing an overall review,” Verna explained, assuring that any recommendations it may eventually make would be advertised with a public hearing to allow residents’ input.
“When these ordinances are revised, this is when the rules are being made. This is the time for citizens to come forward and really pay attention to what’s being proposed as changes in these ordinances,” she added. “Residents absolutely should be concerned and active in reading what those changes are.”
Tuesday’s meeting was the first for Ligonier Township’s new public works foreman, Lance Griffith, who summarized the projects he’s focusing on since starting Aug. 28.
He told the board he is working on a road evaluation plan, researching better road reconstruction methods and improving right of way cleaning in advance of eventual road widening under the township’s five-year plan. Other goals include mapping more efficient winter snow removal routes, rating public works equipment, and identifying the department’s strengths and weaknesses.
“I’m also looking forward to working closely with Bethany and [township manager] Michael [Strelic] on cost management and the best way to spend the township’s tax dollars in this capital improvement plan. And I’m also looking forward to getting to know all of you, all of the supervisors, and the residents in the township,” Griffith said.
The township continues to chip away at a multi-phase project to extend a public water line along Deeds Road, as the supervisors voted 4-0 to sign an agreement with Westmoreland County for the second phase and apply for funding for the third phase. Vice president Erik Ross was absent.
The supervisors also voted unanimously to create an ordinance recognizing the volunteer status of Ligonier Township’s three fire departments – Darlington, Wilpen and Waterford – so that the Ligonier Valley Fire Companies can apply for a grant. The township passed a similar resolution nearly 30 years ago, but the grant requires an ordinance, which the solicitor will draft for the supervisors’ consideration at their next meeting.
The board tabled approving a new three-year agreement with the township’s auditor Wessel & Company until it has an updated contract to sign.
The township received the firm’s adjusted offer of a yearly rate of $13,500 for auditing services in 2024, 2025 and 2026 – a 10% increase from 2023 – with an option to extend for another two years at a rate of $14,250 for each year.
Verna asked to schedule two five-year budget preparation meetings with Caldwell and Ross. The sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 26, following the supervisors’ standing 4:30 p.m. meeting, and Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m.
Her request follows the board’s discussion at its Aug. 22 meeting about Ligonier Township’s five-year financial plans and projected budget deficits in the coming years.
“We’re going to have a budget that’s going to need to start to be put together even just for next year and I want to participate in this. I don’t just want to be handed something and vote on it blindly,” Verna said.
She also recommended having Strelic clarify with the Ligonier Country Market its compliance with vendor number limitations for the weekly seasonal farmers market at the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm.
“It’s been a challenge down there. I know that we have traffic control, we applied for some detours and whatnot, but I think it’s our responsibility if we’re going to issue permits, we can’t decide who we enforce that against and who we don’t,” Verna said.
The deadline for Ligonier Township residents to apply to fill a vacancy on the zoning hearing board is Friday, Sept. 15. The selected candidates will finish a term that expires at the end of 2027.
Letters of interest can be delivered to Strelic’s attention at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex at 1 Municipal Park Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658 or emailed to mstrelic@ligoniertownship.com.
The supervisors also voted 3-1 to change the time for the Ligonier Township Recreation Board meetings on the second Monday of each month to 5 p.m. Supervisor John Beaufort dissented, saying that all public meetings should be at 7 p.m., given the public’s work schedules.
Residents should also note that Ligonier Township’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours are set from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief Michael Matrunics cautioned the public to be careful about investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, given two recent scams where residents were defrauded out of a combined $81,700.
Matrunics said he is working with the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office to see if anything can be done to recover the victims’ money, given cryptocurrency is not tracked or controlled by the FDIC.
The supervisors adjourned the meeting into an executive session to discuss litigation regarding Ligonier Township’s appeal of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s rejection of its proposed Act 537 sewage facilities plan, with no action planned to be taken afterward.
While the township favored building a new wastewater treatment plant to serve the Wilpen, Waterford and Oak Grove neighborhoods, the DEP has preferred a costlier alternative of sending sewage from the northern end of the township to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC) facility in Ligonier Borough.
The township appealed to the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board after the DEP rejected the Act 537 plan. Township and LTMA officials have also tried to negotiate a service agreement with MAWC for the borough treatment plant option.
The Ligonier Township supervisors’ next meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.