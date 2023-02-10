Unity Township supervisors have scheduled a special meeting for March 1 to consider an ordinance expanding the senior citizen tax rebate’s income guidelines to include seniors with income less than $80,000 per year.
Township Solicitor Gary Falatovich is crafting the ordinance, which supervisors will consider for approval at the special meeting.
“We’ve been talking about how we can make the senior citizen rebates better and reach more residents who may not be able to qualify,” said Unity Township Supervisor Michael O’Barto.
According to O’Barto, the tax rebate program when it originated helped 352 seniors in the first year, but the number has continued to drop as last year only 264 seniors were approved for the rebate. The revamped income guidelines is a way to reach more seniors and hopefully get them approved for the program.
According to Falatovich, the only thing to change will be the income guidelines. The other qualifications will remain in place. They include:
- Age of 65 or older;
- Property must be the senior’s primary residence,
- Senior must have been a township property owner for at least five years.
In addition, Falatovich said the rebate is for the township portion of real estate taxes only; the fire tax portion of the bill is not eligible for a rebate.
The special meeting will be held 2:30 p.m. March 1.
If approved, the income guidelines would be in place when the tax bills go out for the year.
In addition, the supervisors also voted to approve three simple final subdivisions: one for SSG Real Estate LLC for 1019 Lloyd Ave., one for Scott and Laura Ottenberg for 4536 state Route 982 and one for Virginia P. Murphy Trustee (et al) for 1429 Pony Row.
Also, the supervisors filled the vacant auditor position with Jody Shaffer and the five-year term on the township’s zoning hearing board with John Inselmini. Bill Hogle resigned as auditor in January, while Craig Deuel resigned from the zoning board last fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.