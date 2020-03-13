Later this year, shoppers will be able to buy virtually anything at the Unity Township Walmart — including beer and wine.
The Unity Township Supervisors on Thursday approved the transfer of a liquor license to the popular retail store at the Wildcat Commons shopping center along Colony Lane.
The liquor license, discussed during a public hearing prior to the supervisors’ monthly meeting, is from an expired restaurant liquor license in New Kensington.
The transfer still requires approval from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Jason Klipa, director of public affairs and government relations for Walmart’s Pennsylvania stores, said alcohol sales will be incorporated into the Unity Township store. In order to meet state restaurant liquor license requirements, he said an applicant needs to designate at least 300 square feet where food can be served, have enough seating to accommodate 30 people and have a separate register for alcohol sales.
There will be no beer taps at the Unity Township Walmart, which Klipka said is a feature at some Whole Foods Market stores, including a location in eastern Pennsylvania.
Given that the local Walmart has acquired a restaurant license, drinks are permitted to be served at the store but only in limited quantities: Klipka said patrons can have one 12-ounce beer or a 4-ounce serving of wine with a food purchase. He added that there will be a “dividing line” in the store designated for anyone who consumes alcohol on-site.
While having a drink in the store is technically permitted, Klipka said it rarely takes place in the new Uniontown location — the only other Walmart in the state that sells alcohol. The Fayette County store has featured beer and wine sales, including several brands from local breweries and wineries, since November.
“I’m in regular contact with the Uniontown store manager and he has told me it’s a rarity to have someone sit down and have a beer,” he said. “For all intents and purposes, it’s serving the purpose of (having) to-go beer and wine. But in the spirit of the law, given that it’s a restaurant license, someone could technically have a beer.”
In Pennsylvania, beverage purchases under a restaurant liquor license are limited to 192 ounces while wine purchases are limited to 3 liters per customer.
Klipa said alcohol sales are expected to be available at the Unity Township Walmart sometime this summer and the change to offer alcohol sales is being done in conjunction with a store remodeling project. The area for alcohol sales will be in the back of the store where cold drinks are currently sold. Proposed alcohol sales hours for the store were unavailable as of press time.
Walmart put in the winning bid for the New Kensington liquor license in an auction of expired licenses held last year by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Aside from Unity Township, plans are in place to add alcohol sales to a Walmart in Beaver County.
Three years ago, in March 2017, the Unity Township Supervisors approved the transfer of a liquor license to the Mountain Laurel Plaza Giant Eagle to sell beer and wine to grocery store customers.
In other business, the supervisors:
- Approved an agreement, through the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), with Norfolk Southern for reimbursements for work on the St. Vincent High bridge. As part of the agreement, Falatovich said Norfolk Southern will contribute $275,000 to the township for future repairs and maintenance costs tied to the bridge. The pact also calls for the elimination of the Buffenmeyer Road bridge at Norfolk Southern’s expense, he added, along with the township taking over maintenance responsibilities for the St. Vincent High bridge;
- Approved a lease agreement for the purchase of a 2020 Gradall XL 3100 excavator, with attachments, at a total cost of $360,000, which is being financed through TCF National Bank;
- Approved road closures for the annual Tpr. Kenton Iwaniec Walk/Run on April 18 at St. Vincent College. The closures include Brouwers Drive from Beatty County Road to St. Vincent Road from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. the day of the event;
- The township’s annual Easter egg hunt will be held starting at 10 a.m. April 4 at the township municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road;
- Approved a subdivision for the expansion of a lot at Westmoreland Airpark, located at Bayhill Road near Route 981, by less than half an acre to 6.95 total acres;
- Approved a 1,518-square-foot building addition at L.J. Aviation. The addition will replace an office trailer and will be located between two larger existing buildings at the facility;
- Approved a pay estimate in the amount of $21,113.05 to R&B Mechanical for work on the now-completed Unity Township public works garage.
