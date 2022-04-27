Ligonier Township supervisors discussed the Ligonier Beach Park conceptual plan Tuesday night during their monthly board meeting.
Last week, the Ligonier Township Recreation Board met with township supervisor John Beaufort and Friends of Ligonier Beach (FOLB) members to finalize a conceptual plan for the project. On Tuesday, supervisors agreed the plan proposed last week will be the one they will be using to begin gathering quotes from different third-party organizations to get an idea on the feasibility and cost of such a project.
The next step in this process will be for both Dan Resenic, township supervisor and board chairman, and FOLB to each reach out to different third-party organizations to gauge the scope of the work. The plan proposal includes a walking trail, amphitheater, pickleball area and pavilion, among other offerings. The beach has been an ongoing debate within the township for quite some time, and supervisors heard a representative from Wessel and Company Accounting and Advisors express support for the beach. The certified public accountant firm praised the planners for their crystal-clean audit, and stressed that the completion of the project could make things even better for the overall economic health of Ligonier Township.
In other business, the planning commission expressed concerns with the state of Myers School Road. The roadway has been closed for several years now due to a strip mining operation conducted by Coal Loaders, Inc. The initial contract township supervisors agreed to was for two years. Were the project to extend longer than that, the coal company was supposed to begin paying a monthly fee of $5,000 for every additional month. However, township and coal company officials agreed to an extension of the contract to avoid the $5,000 fee. Township officials have since voiced concern that the project has been unnecessarily lengthy.
“I think that the township and the residents are not being treated fairly... it’s dragged on long enough,” Resenic said in expressing his displeasure with how long the project has gone on.
The last communication between the two parties was October 2021, and supervisors believe it is time to ensure the company is upholding its end of the deal, as well as get an idea of when the project will be completed so that Myers School Road can be reopened. Supervisors have considered reopening the road while the strip-mining operation is still active, but it was quickly determined the mining equipment had caused enough damage to the road to make it not feasible to reopen.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors will meet again 4:30 p.m. May 31 at the Municipal Building in Ligonier Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.