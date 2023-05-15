Bids have been opened for Unity Township’s paving program and Superpave asphalt supply and supervisors awarded contracts to Derry Construction, the lowest bidder for both contracts.
For the paving program, Derry Construction’s bid totaled $988,998.70, which was more than the township had budgeted. However, supervisors went ahead and approved the contract and will pare down the streets in the paving program through a change order next month. The reduction in streets is acceptable to Derry Construction.
The Superpave asphalt supply contract was also awarded to Derry Construction with a bid of $356,800, based on tonnages that township proposed. It is used on an as-need-basis.
The bid specifications were put out with virgin material. Supervisor Michael O’Barto questioned what the township would need to do if they wanted to use non-virgin material. Engineer Dan Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas pointed out that they would have to bid that separately and O’Barto recommended the supervisors do that.
The supervisors went ahead and approved a motion to call for bids for non-virgin asphalt materials.
Virgin asphalt is commonly referenced to newly mixed hot mix asphalt from a variety of materials heated and mixed together, while non-virgin or recycled asphalt is made from asphalt removed from existing roads and reconstituted.
Schmitt also announced a pre-construction meeting with county officials will be held next Thursday, May 18, to discuss paving in Whitney, which is being funded by the county’s CDBG grant. Paving could begin possibly by early June.
In addition, the supervisors approved the sales agreement between JPP Properties and the township to purchase land for $25,000. The sales agreement was requirement for a grant application to fund a Stormwater management project for Berkey Acres that would include putting a retention pond on the property. A stipulation in the sales agreement would allow the township to not purchase the property if the grant isn’t approved.
Solicitor Gary Falatovich also reminded the supervisors and public that a public hearing is scheduled to consider a conditional use request by Fountains of Latrobe to put a personal care home in a B3 zone. It would be located, if approved, behind Excela Square.
He also asked supervisors to consider re-advertising for amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance that supervisors wanted after public hearings on changes to the ordinance were held, and advertising for enactment of regulated rental unit ordinance, which would require those properties be registered. That would give the township the ability to not only inspect those properties, but enforcement capabilities of revoking licenses the units may have and impose remedial actions to ensure these units are being run and occupied properly. Those regulated rental units include group homes, student homes, and short-term rentals (VRBOs, AirBnBs or Bed and Breakfasts).
The supervisors approved both motions.
In other business, the supervisors approved the following:
- Request for road closures for the 2023 Westmoreland County Air Show June 15-19;
- Hold Harmless Agreement with Aestique;
- Subdivision and Site Plan final for Aestique Surgical Center;
- Morrison Subdivision #2 simple final for one new building lot and one side lot addition;
- Arnold Palmer Regional Airport apron equipment building site plan final pending Stormwater management control plan and erosion and sedimentation control plan approvals.
In addition, O’Barto gave an update on the results of the township cleanup day a couple of weeks ago. According to initial figures, 1,200 tires were dropped off by township residents, 3,500 lbs. of electronic equipment were dropped off at Westmoreland Cleanways and township residents filled 57 dumpsters delivered by Salandro’s Refuse, which is up from last year’s 46 dumpsters.
Also, the supervisors announced the Senior Summer Picnic will be held at 11 a.m. June 22. Tickets are $10 and available to purchase beginning June 1.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
