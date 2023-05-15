Bids have been opened for Unity Township’s paving program and Superpave asphalt supply and supervisors awarded contracts to Derry Construction, the lowest bidder for both contracts.

For the paving program, Derry Construction’s bid totaled $988,998.70, which was more than the township had budgeted. However, supervisors went ahead and approved the contract and will pare down the streets in the paving program through a change order next month. The reduction in streets is acceptable to Derry Construction.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

