Despite taking the event center and resort facility sections out of proposed ordinance revisions, the Unity Township Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved other amendments to the zoning ordinance and a new ordinance that will require registration of certain residential rental units with the township.
According to Solicitor Gary Falatovich, the zoning changes, which were properly advertised several months ago, create plans and requirements for solar farms and post additional requirements for short-term rentals and bed and breakfasts with reception facilities. The changes were reviewed and recommended for approval by the planning commission, and also reviewed by the county’s planning department.
Falatovich also explained that the new rental registration ordinance will offer additional control to the township and will apply to properties rented to four or more people who are not related by blood or marriage, like student rentals and Airbnb-type rental units.
“It provides the township some indication where these particular units are, and allows the township to license them and permit them,” he said. “It’s meant to ensure they’re being safely occupied and the units are safe for public occupancy, and to ensure the protection of abutting property owners
In other business, a proposed personal care home passed its first hurdle to develop an assisted living facility and memory care development in the township when supervisors granted its conditional use request for the facility.
The developer, Policastro Properties, plans to construct two buildings, connected by an enclosed breezeway, on 5 acres of land behind Arnold Palmer Drive, according to information shared with the township’s planning commission.
The commission recommended approval of the care home as a conditional use in the township’s regional commercial district.
Falatovich said it will be a “relatively large” facility, but that the project still needs to go through the township planning process.
Policastro’s conditional use application states that the buildings would total more than 30,000 square feet, accessed by a new driveway that would extend from an existing private drive that would also provide access to Quality Mould, Inc., located in front of the facility.
Parking for 30 spaces would exceed parking requirements for the personal care home’s projected capacity of 42 beds and maximum 12 employees.
In other business, the supervisors approved the following items of note:
- Hiring of Jason Markowsky for road crew;
- Pay estimate of $147,321.90 to Derry Construction for 2023 CDBG Paving Program in Whitney;
- Change order for reduction of $337,134.76 for Derry Construction for 2023 Paving Program using Liquid Fuels funding after the township reduced the number of streets scheduled for paving in the contract, and
- Accepted a bid and awarded contract to Tresco Paving for recycled Superpave Asphalt (supply only) as the apparent low bidder.
The supervisors also took time to honor two recipients of the township’s Distinguished Youth Awards: Paisley Vrable, 6, and Allison Thunberg, 12. Both Vrable and Thunberg attended the meeting to accept their certificates. Todd Frye Jr., who also was honored with an award, wasn’t able to attend the meeting and will be honored at a later meeting.
Supervisor Michael O’Barto thanked not only the recipients, but their parents who support their children and have instilled a love of the community in them.
