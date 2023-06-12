Despite taking the event center and resort facility sections out of proposed ordinance revisions, the Unity Township Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved other amendments to the zoning ordinance and a new ordinance that will require registration of certain residential rental units with the township.

According to Solicitor Gary Falatovich, the zoning changes, which were properly advertised several months ago, create plans and requirements for solar farms and post additional requirements for short-term rentals and bed and breakfasts with reception facilities. The changes were reviewed and recommended for approval by the planning commission, and also reviewed by the county’s planning department.

