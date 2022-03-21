Supermarket employee saved woman's life

Kimberly Kantorik of Derry Township had just started shopping again at Shop ‘n Save on Lincoln Avenue, Latrobe, where she usually buys her groceries.
She hadn’t been there because she was homebound for over a month while recovering from a heart attack that might have taken her life if Chuck McClarren of Latrobe hadn’t been outside bringing in carts.
“I don’t know what I would have done if he had not been there,” she told the Bulletin. “There was no one else in the parking lot. And I didn’t have my phone with me.”
Kantorik was carrying a basket on her arm while she was picking up just a few groceries on Jan. 23. It was around 10:30 that Sunday morning when she suddenly felt a heaviness on the left side of her chest.
“I thought it was because I was carrying the basket on that side,” she said. “I knew in the back of my mind that something was terribly wrong, but I didn’t want to believe it. I thought that when I put the basket down that I would be okay. I hurried up and checked out but the pain was still there.”
By the time she got to her car, she realized that she was having a heart attack. She looked for her phone in her purse, but it wasn’t there. Now what?
“I was afraid to head home or go anywhere,” Kantorik said. “And I didn’t see anyone who could help me.”
Even though she was in distress, she drove slowly around the parking lot, hoping to find someone walking around or in their car. There was no one. She circled several times and then spotted McClarren, a Shop ‘n Save employee, organizing the carts that shoppers left behind. She pulled up to him and asked if he had a cell phone with him.
“Yes, I do,” he said, and she asked him to call 911.
“I’m having chest pains,” she told him.
She was both excited and frightened, she recalled. But McClarren remained calm as he gave the address, described her car, and relayed what Kantorik was telling him, and that she would be parked by the bank with the car blinkers on.
“He was being so calm and he calmed me down,” she said.
He ran into the store to inform the other staff about what was happening.
“I went back out because I wanted to point the ambulance in the right direction,” he said.
Help arrived within minutes. After Kantorik was safely inside the ambulance, McClarren stuck his head in to make sure that she was okay.
“Good luck, ma’am,” he told her.
“They did an EKG in the ambulance and the EMT said that he was sorry to tell me that I was having a heart attack,” she said. “They assembled a team at (Excela Health) Westmoreland Hospital, and they were waiting for us. The cath team took me right in.”
Kantorik, 60, did not know that she had a 100% blockage in the artery that feeds the front of the heart. She was having the same kind of heart attack that her father had when he was 55, and he did not survive.
“They call that kind of heart attack ‘the widow maker,’ but I made it through,” she said.
She spent three days in the hospital and another month recovering. Her mother, Ruth Kantorik, shopped for her at the store and kept McClarren updated on her progress. She thanked him, too, for saving her daughter’s life.
Kantorik’s doctor recently cleared her to start resuming normal activities, which — because of a couple of other health issues — were already limited. A former employee of Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, she is disabled with fibromyalgia and lumbar stenosis.
“I don’t know what I would have done without Chuck,” she said. “God put him there to be able to call for me, and he did a great job of it.”
McClarren is glad that he was there to help her. “I hope that someone would do something like that for me someday if I needed help,” he said.
Store owner Dan Altman was not working then, and found out about the incident a couple of days later.
“I’m proud of Chuck, that he was able to help,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.