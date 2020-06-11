Former Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held’s appeal to the Pennsylvania Superior Court seeking the dismissal of corruption charges against him was quashed Wednesday after a three-judge panel determined it did not have jurisdiction to rule on the appeal.
Held contended in the appeal that he should not be subjected to a retrial on two counts related to allegations he had on-duty sheriff’s department staff perform campaign work for his 2015 re-election bid.
A Westmoreland County Jury failed to reach a verdict in following a four-day trial in December 2018 in the case against Held.
Senior visiting Common Pleas Judge Timothy Creany declared a mistrial in the case after one juror disagreed with a guilty verdict for the conflict of interest and theft charges.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said previously his office will retry Held.
Held, 46, a two-term Republican sheriff from Hempfield Township, appealed Creany’s order that a new jury be empaneled to hear the case against Held, claiming there was insufficient evidence to support the charges.
The panel of Superior Court judges said the prosecution against Held in the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas had not yet concluded, meaning jurisdiction over the case remained with Creany.
“As we cannot ascertain any basis for the appealability of the order denying appellant’s motion for arrest of judgment, we do not reach the merits of appellant’s claims and we are compelled to quash this appeal,” the judges wrote.
Held has maintained his innocence in the case, and has claimed the allegations arose as a political vendetta from disgruntled employees.
His bid for a third term as sheriff was defeated in November when county voters elected Democrat James Albert, a former Magisterial District Court Judge from New Alexandria.
