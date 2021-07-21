Like most municipal boards during the pandemic, the Latrobe Municipal Authority was relegated to holding public meetings via Zoom and other video-based platforms. However, a revamped law that takes effect at the end of August will place additional requirements on that authority.
Lee R. Demosky, authority solicitor, gave board members an overview of the revised Sunshine law or Open Records law on Tuesday at the board’s regular meeting.
The most notable revision is a requirement to publish a “detailed” agenda at least 24 hours before the public meeting explaining issues expected to be deliberated, even if a vote is not held.
The new revised law was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on June 30 and becomes effective Aug. 29.
The new requirement, according to Demosky, includes any meeting where deliberation may occur, including committee meetings, but does not extend to executive sessions or conferences, which are not required to be open meetings under the Sunshine Act.
In addition to the law requiring the agenda be published 24 hours in advance, the revised law requires the detailed agenda be posted at the meeting location and the authority’s main office and provide copies to anyone in attendance of the public meeting.
There are exceptions to the law, added Demosky.
The authority is prohibited, under the new law, from taking action except in the following circumstances:
- It relates to an emergency, which is defined as involving clear and present danger to lives or property;
- It is “de minimus” in nature and does not involve the expenditure of money or entering into a contract or agreement;
- It is brought to the attention of the board at the meeting and the action involves referring the matter to further research by staff;
- It is added to the agenda by a majority vote by members in attendance at the meeting and the reason for the addition is announced before the event.
For matters added to the agenda, the board may take official action provided it publishes an amended agenda within one business day of when the agenda was changed.
LMA Manager Terri Hauser usually has board members email her any motions that need added to the agenda by Monday of the week before a meeting so she can complete the agenda and get them out to authority members. The LMA posts the agenda to their website in most cases ahead of time.
In other business, the board voted to award a contract of $569,965 to Kukurin Contracting Inc. of Export for the siphon chamber mechanically cleaned bar screen replacement. Although JP Environmental of Shamokin appeared to be the lowest bidder at $427,250, the company’s bid was eliminated after it was determined a mathematical error was made in the bid.
The LMA board also approved water department construction fund bills of $694.50 for Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. for work on the brewery bridge waterline attachment and water department PennVest bills of $87,259.16.
On the wastewater department side, board members approved bills from the capital additions fund of $10,789 for Gibson-Thomas and a total of $608,977.25 for several bills from the 2019 construction fund.
In other business, the authority board voted to contract with PNC Capital Marketing LLC to handle future bond issue refinancing work. The board also approved stipulation of settlements for two properties owned by the Harr family at $4,875 each.
