As far back as Marian Stas Ferlin can remember, her father John Stas planted a field of sunflowers as a sign of love for his wife Ethel.
She grew up on the family homestead near Whitney in Unity Township, on property adjacent to where Ferlin and her husband Mike built her own home on Arnold Road.
“It took a lot of work to make it nice,” she said. “He would plant it right across the road or in the field above. We would look up and see the beautiful sunflowers. Sometimes he would write my mother’s name when he mowed across a field.”
Stas stopped doing that when his wife died in 2010, and he passed away in 2018.
“It was early April in 2020 and my children were at my house chatting about the field,” Ferlin said. “Then my son Michael and my son-in-law Glenn Repko, my daughter Mollie’s husband, asked me what I wanted to do with those three acres. At first, I said wildflowers. Then I said, no. We should plant sunflowers in memory of Grandma and Pap. Glenn was very excited and said that he would plant them because Mollie loved sunflowers, too.”
They decided to keep it a secret from Mollie Ferlin Repko, who was pregnant with their second child. And yes, she was surprised when the flowers started to sprout.
“Then when they started to grow, she said, ‘Mom, we can make some money on this,’” Ferlin said. “I asked how, and she said, ‘Selling bouquets, and photographers taking pictures.’ And so it began.”
Hidden JEM Flowers is a family business with not just a heart full of memories, but with a generous heart that in the first year donated 100% of the profits plus more to a nonprofit, last year 40% and this year’s donation has not yet been determined. The recipient, which Ferlin prefers to not name, is a local foundation that benefits children. They also participate in fundraisers for local organizations.
JEM in their name stands for Jumbo (John Stas’ nickname), Ethel and Marian, and now stands for the names of Mollie’s children, Joseph, Emma and Michael, who even at a young age help with the flowers.
The memorial flower field of sunflowers was expanded to plantings of wildflowers and zinnias of all colors and sizes.
“The children were part of the planting of sunflowers this year,” Repko said. “We planted every seed by hand.”
Her own memories go back to her grandfather giving her seeds to plant in the front yard.
John and Ethel Stas were sweethearts at Hurst High School in Norvelt where he was a football star and she was in the homecoming court. They married in 1954 and Ferlin was the fifth of their 10 children.
“My father had 47 full scholarships to major colleges across the country but he didn’t go because he loved farming and he was in love with my mother,” she said. “He worked at Vulcan Mold & Iron Company in Latrobe, and he was a gentleman farmer to feed us. He raised beef and a couple of milk cows, and we always had chickens. He raised sweet corn for us and to sell. My mom canned and froze and preserved everything, so pretty much everything we ate was homemade and home grown.”
The sunflowers were part of her childhood, and years later when she was a kindergarten teacher in the Greater Latrobe School District, she took different photos of herself among the flowers to introduce herself to the little students before school started.
“We sent our photos to the new students so that they could see who their teacher would be, and feel comfortable coming to school,” said Ferlin, who retired this year. “Every year I would send a picture taken somewhere on the farm.”
The blooming fields are so attractive that photographers now rent time for photo shoots among the flowers.
The big attraction are the cut flowers that Repko arranges for deliveries in the greater Latrobe area and beyond. Many orders come from out-of-state customers who want to surprise local family and friends.
Other people were surprised to receive bouquets in late June when Hidden JEM Flowers posted their Love Thy Neighbor campaign on social media.
“Each day of that week, we gave away two of our flower arrangements and delivered them to local companies or members of the community who were nominated by others,” Repko said.
Among the recipients were local physicians Dr. Stephen Mills and Dr. Christina Armanious, Lakeview Animal Clinic, Rhonda at Rose Style Shoppe, School House Bakery, and Dr. Gene Leonard, former administrator of the Greater Latrobe School District.
The flowers have also been placed on the altar of the family’s parish, St. Cecilia Church in Whitney, and were recently part of a fundraiser for a group at St. Vincent College.
Then there’s that fourth generation of passing on the love of and sharing of flowers, from John and Ethel to their children, and from Marian to Mollie, and to Mollie’s children, Joseph, 6, Emma who is 3 and a half, and 2-year-old Michael.
“We are trying to teach the children the same work ethic, the same passion and love that we grew up with,” Ferlin said.
Her daughter added, “It’s teaching them about kindness and generosity, and the family heritage and legacy. That’s the story behind it all.”
Info: Hidden JEM Flowers on Facebook or hiddenJEMFlowers@gmail.com.
