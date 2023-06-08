Now that summer is upon us with more relaxed schedules, grab your cameras and mobile devices and photograph the worst or most unusual examples of litter in your Pennsylvania community.
To focus attention on the litter problem across the state, the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) is accepting entries in its annual Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest through Oct. 31.
In the student category (through 12th grade), three prizes are awarded with the first-place winner receiving $500, second place $250 and third place $100. The same prizes are awarded in an adult category. Entries should help bring awareness to how litter threatens public health and safety, scenic beauty, property values, the environment, pets or wildlife.
Entries will be judged on the following criteria: anti-litter message, originality, photographic technique, quality of photo, originality of title and severity of the litter. Contestants are also encouraged to safely initiate a cleanup of the subject area and provide a photo of the results of your efforts for additional judging points. Clean-ups can be registered with Keep PA Beautiful’s Pick-Up PA Program. Additional program information is available by visiting https://www.keeppabeautiful.org/programs/pick-up-pa/.
Entries (limit five per person, no smaller than 4x6 and no larger than 8x10) should be sent to PRC Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Contest, 1671 N. Providence Road, Media, PA 19063. High resolution digital submissions may be sent to lensonlitter@prc.org. All entries (including digital) must include the entrant’s name, address, telephone number, email address, title given to photo, location of litter site and how you learned about the contest. Students should also include age, grade and name of school. Photos submitted without all required information will be disqualified. All photos may be used by PRC at its discretion.
Individuals, organizations or businesses interested in helping to sponsor this anti-litter program, contact lensonlitter@prc.org. Program sponsors currently include Carolyn Capaldi, Robert and Mary Capaldi, Sheetz Inc. and Wegmans.
