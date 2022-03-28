College students, get your applications in now. April 30 is the deadline for those looking to get an internship with the local Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) and The Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA).
The YCC internship is an 8-week long summer experience that has been conducted over 40 years in partnership with the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry. The program intends to provide students an opportunity to develop a unique understanding and appreciation of local natural resources in Forbes State Forest. Funding for the program is generously provided by the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation.
Up to six interns will be selected for this year’s YCC internship. After the successful completion of the program, each intern will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship towards their education. Scholarships will be paid directly to the college, university, technical school or other post-secondary institution by the Loyalhanna Watershed Association.
Selected interns will also be registered as “Conservation Volunteers” through the Bureau of Forestry, who will then assist with conservation projects in areas available to the public. Interns will again be working alongside retired Greater Latrobe High School teacher Bill Repko, who provides invaluable instruction and education to interns over the summer.
Executive director of LWA, Susan Huba, had only gleaming remarks about Bill saying “he is the reason why we still do the YCC internship program. He’s always been passionate about the project and we’re lucky to still have him with the team.”
Conservation projects interns can expect to partake in this year include fixing washed-out sections of the Pollinator Loop Trail, resurfacing part of Wolf Rocks trail to fix a draining problem, brushing back numerous trails to provide safe passage for visitors and possibly replacing a bridge on Grove Run trail that was damaged by a falling tree. Final decisions on a tasklist still have yet to be made and will be done before the start of the program.
When asked about the importance of YCC interns and the program to ongoing conservation efforts throughout Forbes State Forest, District Forester Edward Callahan said it “has been instrumental in helping us accomplish our mission throughout the last 4 decades. We would not accomplish this work without their efforts.”
In past years, projects interns completed have ranged from constructing recreational trails, building infrastructure such as bridges and implementing improvements to streams throughout the forest. While the initial surge of extra visitors during the pandemic has dwindled, Callahan says that visitor numbers still remain high compared to pre-covid possibly due to some of those initial visitors in the surge realizing what a great treasure our natural resources are.
Aside from conservation projects, interns will have the opportunity to participate in various outdoor activities throughout the summer. These activities may include electrofishing, macroinvertebrate collections, caving, camping, and other environmental education activities throughout Forbes State Forest.
In the past, general consensus amongst interns was that the experience was one they would remember in the future and have been grateful to be a part of. Grace Leiford, a sophomore attending Cedarville College in Ohio who did the internship last year said “Everyday on the job was an adventure and at the end of the day it was a great feeling to look back on the work we accomplished. Overall, the internship is a one of a kind experience that has helped me gain an understanding of what a career in watershed management would look like.”
This summer’s program will be held from June 13 until August 5. Interested applicants should contact LWA Executive Director, Susan Huba, at susan@loyalwater.com to receive an application package or for additional information.
