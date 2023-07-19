As if the current summer temps aren’t hot enough, things will really heat up in the first block of East Main Street this Saturday at the Summer in Ligonier Block Party. The fun takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Artists from the Pittsburgh Glass Center and their mobile furnace – Hot Wheels – will be demonstrating how they take molten glass from inside a 2,000-degree oven and manipulate it into goblets, vases, pitchers and other objects.
“People watching can get up really close and feel the heat from the small furnace that we are able to bring on the truck,” says Paige Ilkhanipour of the center. The furnace takes four hours to heat and that same amount of time to cool, she adds.
Onlookers can also ask the professionally trained artists questions like whether or not strong lungs are a prerequisite for glass blowing.
“They aren’t,” Ilkhanipour says. “When the glass is really hot it moves around like honey; so when you’re blowing on a blow pipe, it’s like blowing a bubble.”
As the glass cools, it becomes harder to blow, and that’s when they will stick it in the furnace to reheat to make it more malleable.
Another commonly asked question is just how far can a “blob of glass” be stretched?
“Sometimes with an artist on each end, they will stretch it out to the point where it’s almost like a fiberoptic cable,” Ilkhanipour says.
Many visitors are also drawn to the demonstration because of a family history with the Pittsburgh glass industry, she adds.
If that’s not enough heat, the Laurel Highlands area professional fire troupe, Flow N’at, will be twirling flaming rings and batons at both 11 a.m. and noon.
“This year, thanks to our sponsors, we were able to reach out to some larger organizations,” says Amy Beitel, executive director of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Another new block party highlight, the Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s traveling mini museum invites families to examine taxidermies of regional animals at its Fur, Feathers and Scales exhibit.
Other attractions include the Holy Trinity High Flyers competitive jump rope team from 11:15 a.m. to noon and caricature artist Andy Balko. Along with merchant sidewalk sales, the Ligonier Country Market Sprouts Scavenger Hunt at Town Hall and community resource informational booths. Additionally, several churches including Heritage Methodist, Epiphany Anglican Fellowship, Waterford United Methodist and Calvary United Methodist, will host children’s activities. Main Exhibit Gallery will have kids artwork on display from 10 to 11 a.m. and free kids crafts from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The Bug Lady will be on the bandstand at Diamond Park.
“People can visit the market, bring their kids, come to town, enjoy some activities and shop and dine in our great Ligonier establishments,” Beitel says.
