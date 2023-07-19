As if the current summer temps aren’t hot enough, things will really heat up in the first block of East Main Street this Saturday at the Summer in Ligonier Block Party. The fun takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Artists from the Pittsburgh Glass Center and their mobile furnace – Hot Wheels – will be demonstrating how they take molten glass from inside a 2,000-degree oven and manipulate it into goblets, vases, pitchers and other objects.

