Summer in Ligonier Arts and Crafts event set for this weekend

Ligonier’s annual Summer in Ligonier Arts and Crafts event will be held this weekend. The event will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Diamond Park.
In compliance with state guidelines and with approval by the Ligonier Borough Council, the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce sponsored event will be a smaller-scaled version of previous events.
“We have limited the number of vendors this year to comply with the required guidelines,” said Scott Haines, executive director of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce. “We will provide social distancing and ample spacing between the booths on the Diamond.”
Seven vendors will be featured, offering a variety of handcrafted wares including metal art, pen and ink drawings, carved and painted gourds and jewelry.
Sam’s Jewelry Shop, Humbergers, the Gourd Room, Bob Weaver Art Attack and Acorn Metal Arts are returning as vendors for this year’s event. New to the vendor list is Disobedient Spirits, a distillery from Homer City, Indiana County; and Millicent Bell Hughes, an author of American historical fiction.
“We appreciate the borough council working with us to help make this event possible. We look forward to even more events as time goes on,” Haines said.
Haines hopes members of the community, local and out of town, will take advantage of this opportunity to come to Ligonier and get out and about for the day.
“It will feel good to get outside and put this pandemic behind us for a day and enjoy this event. Hopefully people with visit some of the shops and museums. Our restaurants are open in Ligonier.”
Ligonier merchants will be conducting their always popular sidewalk sales during the two-day event. The sales will no doubt include a treasure trove of gift items, antiques, clothing and sweets for shoppers looking for some great bargains.
“We are looking forward to have people coming out and enjoying the weekend in Ligonier,” said Janine Harju, manager of the Holiday House Store located on the Diamond. “This pandemic has had a great impact on our sales. We opened in the yellow phase and have been supported by our loyal customers and even some new customers. We are just so excited to be able to have customers again.”
Haines said the vendors and merchants will comply with the current Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines. Hand sanitizer will be provided at each booth and merchants are practicing social distancing requirements.
Summer in Ligonier will not, however, include the popcorn stand, carriage rides or children’s activities as they have previously. Although these attractions have always been a popular part of past events, this year they have been curtailed due to the covid-19 pandemic.
For more information, call the chamber at 724-238-4200 or go to ligonier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.