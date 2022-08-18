As summer comes to a close and we get our kids ready for school, don’t forget to continue taking some time for the outdoors. Keystone State Park will continue to run nature programs through the end of August on topics such as owls, mushrooms and snakes.
This Friday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m., join the park naturalist at the outdoor classroom, which is adjacent to the visitor center parking lot. There, visitors can learn all about Pennsylvania’s owls. Participants will learn what distinguishes owls from other birds, what makes them such unique hunters, and what owls call Pennsylvania home. Participants will take a short hike while they learn how to identify each Pennsylvania owl with pre-recorded owl calls. This is a free program and no registration is required.
