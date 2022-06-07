Jim Mickinak is opening the doors of his Rolling Rock After Hours Bar and Museum for a once in a lifetime opportunity.
The event will be held Friday, June 17, starting at 5 p.m. at 305 Unity Cemetery Drive, Unity Township.
The event will feature food, a performance by local band Front Page (with a special guest), two open bars, and more. This museum has been classified as the largest Rolling Rock collection in the world, displaying over 2,000 pieces of memorabilia, including the original charter from the brewery.
The special event features include a bar inside the museum, a Tiki bar outside, basket raffle, 50/50 drawing, parking availability, including handicapped parking, swimming in the saltwater pool, and beautiful flowers located around the property.
Chamber member pricing is $50 per person ($65 per person for non-members). All proceeds benefit the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce’s educational programs.
