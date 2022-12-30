Nearly 30 cheerleaders from Queen of Angels Catholic School visited Loyalhanna Apartments in Latrobe earlier this month to bring prayer, gifts and Christmas cheer. The girls have dedicated their season to serving the greater community by caring for the sick and supporting seniors.

The girls spent weeks preparing for the visit by gathering donations of socks, candy, lip balm and lotion, as well as wrapping paper, tape and ribbon. The girls and their parents wrapped and stuffed 100 gift bags and then practiced for their performance. The students and many of their parents traveled from Irwin to Latrobe for the visit.

