Derry Area senior honored by EWCTC

Dean Reed, chair of the EWCTC’s Joint Operating Committee, presents Ally Cunkelman of Derry Area High School with the school’s Student of the Month Award for January. Cunkelman is a senior in the Digital Media Technology program.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

It was twice the recognitions at Wednesday’s meeting of the Joint Operating Committee of the Eastern Westmoreland Center and Technology Center as the school not only honored its Student of the Month, but also board members for School Board Recognition Month.

Ally Cunkelman, a Digital Media Technology student from Derry Area High School – or “Swiss Army Knife” as her instructor, Sean Meloy, calls her because “she possesses all the tools” – was named the EWCTC Student of the Month.

