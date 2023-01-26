It was twice the recognitions at Wednesday’s meeting of the Joint Operating Committee of the Eastern Westmoreland Center and Technology Center as the school not only honored its Student of the Month, but also board members for School Board Recognition Month.
Ally Cunkelman, a Digital Media Technology student from Derry Area High School – or “Swiss Army Knife” as her instructor, Sean Meloy, calls her because “she possesses all the tools” – was named the EWCTC Student of the Month.
A senior, Cunkelman has created posters, designed logos and served as videographer for last year’s senior video at EWCTC. She also is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and is on the school’s SkillsUSA Team, which recently competed at districts, where she earned first place in the photography competition. She will go on to compete at the state level in April in Hershey.
On her student of the month poster, Cunkelman’s quote is “Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like an artist.” That artist’s spirit is evident as when Cunkelman was asked of future plans; she said she is more of a “go-with-the-flow” type because when you make a plan, it doesn’t usually work out anyways.
EWCTC also recognized school board members in honor of School Board Recognition Month with a cake from the culinary department. Todd Weimer, administrative director, said board members’ dedication and hard work cannot be overstated.
“We appreciate what you do for our school. We appreciate what you do for your schools,” added Weimer.
In regular business, the JOC accepted an audit and fiscal management report from Horner, Wible & Terek PC on the 2021-22 school year, which was determined to be clean.
Other items approved included:
- Natural gas agreement for a base price plus 20% of the commodity as recommended by the WIU Gas Consortium with Keytex Energy for the period of September 2023 to August 2025;
- Agreement with LV Tech for IT services for the 2022-23 school year at a cost of $125 per hour;
- Approved “Medical Terminology for Health Professionals” and “Complete Guide for the Phlebotomy Technician” as new textbooks/workbooks for the 2023-24 school year;
- Approved, retroactively, Layne Burd as SkillsUSA co-adviser for $800, effective Dec. 15, 2022;
- Approved business manager compensation plan for period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2026;
- Approved resignation of Ken Millslagle as facility manager due to retirement, effective July 1, 2023, and
- Approved a request by Derek Fritzel, culinary arts instructor, and a team of four students to attend Pennsylvania ProStart Student Invitational March 1-2 in State College with a cost of $900 paid by EWCTC.
In addition, Weimer announced that EWCTC has been awarded the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Competitive Equipment Grant in the amount of $47,290, which will be used to purchase a Road Force Balancer for automotive technology and Deck Oven for the culinary arts program.
Also, Weimer announced that students from health occupations technology collected 122 pairs of socks, 19 pairs of gloves, 13 knit caps and four scarves during the Christmas season and donated them to the Union Mission of Latrobe. They also held a bake sale that earned over $200 to use as seed money for an upcoming major fundraiser this spring.
There are a number of field trips planned this month including half of the students from health occupations who attended a job shadowing Jan. 13 at Bethlen Home, with the second half to begin Jan. 27; 26 construction trades students visited a $6 million custom home construction site of Inselmini Construction in Ligonier Jan. 17, and on Jan. 25, 27 construction trade students went to the KML Carpenters’ Training Center to explore union opportunities.
Students on Jan. 13 competed at the SkillsUSA District competition. Students who finished in first place will move onto the state competition in April. Eight EWCTC students qualified for that competition. They are: Cunkelman and Corbyn White from Derry Area; Cora Drylie, Meryn Zangaro and Chase Kilo from Greater Latrobe, and Brayden Selfridge, Melia Hood and Ryleigh Kelley from Ligonier Valley.
Also, Weimer said tours for ninth-grade students will be in February. Derry Area will tour Feb. 3, Greater Latrobe Feb. 7 and 8, and Ligonier Valley Feb. 15. In addition, the EWCTC is planning an open house event for Wednesday, March 1, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. All current eighth-, ninth-, 10th- and 11th-grade students interested in enrolling at EWCTC next year as well as their parents/guardians are welcome to attend. Activities include school tours to visit programs, meet instructors, live demonstrations and opportunities to speak with postsecondary representatives and employers.
The school also received a number of donations, including Kennametal, $1,107 in carbide inserts and a tool holder to machine tool technology; GBC Advanced Materials, $1,000 to machine tool technology; Arthur R. Warner Co., $283 in high-speed cutting tools to machine tool technology; Westmoreland-Fayette Workforce Development, $250 to Bots IQ program, and Hamill Manufacturing, $891 in titanium to machine tool technology.
