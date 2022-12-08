Aly Yuschak always wished that she could read her own greeting cards but because she’s visually impaired, someone has to read them to her.
That’s what inspired her to start a project making personalized braille cards at Clairview School in Hempfield Township, and what better time to start than for Christmas, the season of giving?
“I want people to be able to read their own mail,” she said. “I would like people to be able to read their cards for themselves.”
So far, there have been orders for 24 Christmas cards and one birthday card, and she’s hoping that more people order them by the deadline, Monday, Dec. 12.
Aly, the daughter of Andrew and Jessica Yuschak of Derry Township, has been completely visually impaired since birth, her mother told the Bulletin. She’s in the 10th grade at the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 7’s school for special needs students from the county’s 17 school districts.
“Aly learned braille with various WIU instructors over the years, and Alissa Finley is her current teacher for the visually impaired,” said Kayla Tamer, WIU’s marketing and communications specialist. “Luann Murtha is Clairview’s life skills teacher and transition coordinator and teaches an entrepreneur class as an elective. This class helps students with pre-employment skills that they can use after graduation. She encourages her students to think of something they wish they had growing up, and Aly wanted to be able to read greeting cards on her own.”
A couple of other students participating in entrepreneurship developed projects to learn to do nails inexpensively for others.
“Getting their nails done makes them feel good about themselves, but it is expensive,” Murtha said. “They watched tutorials and learned safety about nail supplies and then practiced putting on fake nails in class. Another student wanted to learn to follow DIY instructions to make décor for her bedroom because it costs less than to buy from a store.”
Aly enjoys reading, so the greeting cards, plus future plans to add braille to books, was a good choice for her project.
“She’s very eager to learn new things, and she’s pretty good at playing the piano,” her mother said. “She’s willing to try anything.”
Murtha described the teenager as being talented, energetic and determined.
“Aly can follow instructions, practice and then complete these cards on her own with brailling,” she said. “She’s excited when she finishes a card and then reads it back to the staff.”
Aly puts puffy stickers and three dimensional decorations on the cards and Murtha and Aly’s classroom assistant write the messages. The cards can be sent to or sent by individuals who read with braille.
“The blind and visually impaired community will very much appreciate the extra efforts going into creating braille and tactile greeting cards,” Finley said. “Imagine not having the ability to see and walking into the local store to choose a greeting card for a loved one. Many cards do not have tactile enhancements to tactually discriminate balloons or decorations.”
Aly is not stopping with making greeting cards. She also has been making braille labels for books in the school library and there will be more going on in January. The school has purchased children’s books that she will braille, and her teachers will help in outlining pictures with puffy paint that readers can feel.
“We also have plans to braille magnets and wall décor with motivational quotes and words,” Murtha said. “Currently, Aly is the only student who types on the brailler and she still has four years left at Clairview. So we will continue to expand and grow this project.”
After Christmas, Aly will be focusing on orders for other holidays, birthdays and special occasions greeting cards.
“This business provides her with the knowledge to fully comprehend what entrepreneurship entails,” Finley said. “She is gaining firsthand experience with managing her own business and doing what she loves to do. She has shared that the most exciting part of this project is providing the blind and visually impaired community with an opportunity to have brailed greeting cards, an opportunity and experience she never had as a child. The project is just the beginning, and Aly is eager to complete all of the orders and have them sent out in a timely manner.”
For information about ordering cards email braillegreetingcardsbyaly@st.wiu7.org. Card requests should include the name and address of the recipient, the name and address of the sender, and the desired message.
