A persistent line of severe thunderstorms set off flash flood warnings and knocked out power to thousands in the county. The serious weather capped off what was one of the hottest days of summer this year.
Parts of Westmoreland County were under a flash flood warning that lasted until 11 p.m. last night as reports of rivers, creeks and streams rising above their banks came in after heaving rain accompanied the line of thunderstorms that barreled through the region. In addition, parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland and Washington counties, and parts of the West Virginia panhandle were all part of a severe thunderstorm warning that was issued by the National Weather Service.
By 11 p.m., West Penn Power was reporting more than 2,790 residents in Westmoreland County without power.
However, by morning that number had shrunk to about 1,888 with the bulk of those — about 1,100 — being in the North Huntingdon area.
The outlook in today’s weather includes an isolated chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms — mostly in the afternoon. The high temperature today is expected to be 88 degrees.
