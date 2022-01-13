Thanks to a stronger financial recovery than expected, Ligonier Township ended 2021 – another pandemic-challenged year – in the black.
Even without its first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal coronavirus (COVID-19) relief funding, the township still carried a $56,000 surplus over into 2022, according to finance officer Bethany Caldwell.
Ligonier Township’s financial health was a recurring subject during its board of supervisors meeting Tuesday night.
Caldwell presented the supervisors with a 2021 general fund year-end budget report plus a variance summary highlighting the reasons for the township’s higher-than-planned income and expenses that eventually settled into a windfall for 2022.
Officials initially expected to end 2021 with a six-figure deficit of $133,278 in the general fund, even after enacting a one-mill property tax increase.
However, Ligonier Township received about $642,000 more in expected revenue last year, which included an additional $75,000 between local earned income taxes, amusement taxes from Idlewild & SoakZone, and delinquent real estate taxes, plus a $135,000 boost in real estate transfer taxes as well as other grants, franchise fees, refunds and equipment sales.
This total also comprised the majority $327,000 transfer from the ARPA grant into the general fund to replace lost revenue in 2020 due to COVID-19, which was the biggest driver of the surplus. The supervisors approved the transfer in November.
“We had a much more robust recovery than we anticipated. We went conservative to be safe, but we’re fortunate this area, the local earned income is really steady,” Caldwell told the Bulletin after the meeting. “Idlewild didn’t think they were going to be real strong and they crushed this summer.”
The township also incurred about $346,000 more in expenditures, due to public works equipment purchases, vehicle and equipment repairs, Uniform Construction Code inspector and sewage enforcement fees, and timing issues with project expenses and reimbursements, according to the budget variance report.
Township manager Terry Carcella narrowed in specifically on historical public works spending between 2013 ($888,117) – when the township had a roadmaster-based government – and 2021 ($1,359,826).
The township also moved from a one-page report to a detailed line-item budget in 2014-2015, he said.
Ligonier Township has been investing further into its public works department – spending 53% more in 2021 versus 2013 – and the municipality has been operating pretty efficiently and outlaying money in appropriate areas, according to Carcella.
While snow removal and general winter maintenance has remained steady, equipment costs ballooned in 2021, compared to 2013, because of truck and backhoe purchases, he explained.
One notable difference between the two years was the reduced costs in health insurance for the public works department – more than $60,000, according to Carcella’s actual budget comparison report.
Salaries and wages for full-time and part-time employees dropped about $39,000, as the township had one additional crew member in 2013.
Total road repairs and maintenance also decreased by more than $93,000. Over time, Ligonier Township has received additional Municipal Liquid Fuels Program money from the state for street maintenance, Carcella said. The annual Liquid Fuels allocations, which were formerly included in the general fund, are now managed in a separate fund.
“Pretty interesting comparisons – some things are similar, some things are not. But all in all, we are putting more effort and more money into the public works department and budget as much as we can now, compared to what we were doing then,” Carcella said.
Officials are also awaiting a final financial report from Grass Root Solutions, the Pittsburgh-based firm conducting an operational study of Ligonier Township under Pennsylvania’s Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP), which is managed by the Department of Community and Economic Development.
Carcella said he hoped the STMP report would have been ready to present at Tuesday’s meeting, but the company is behind.
Supervisor Stephanie Verna, who also serves on the Ligonier Valley Police Commission, said that the regional police department ended 2021 with a 0.3% favorable budget variance ($2,799), thanks to grants and donations for technology plus contracts with Idlewild and the Ligonier Country Market.
The Ligonier Valley Police Department also cut costs with Chief John Berger working all holidays and picking up extra shifts almost weekly to save on overtime.
“Our budget for 2022 will be flat with 2021, so the department has the challenge to continue to operate and deliver the services that they do in a period of inflation and increased costs with a flat budget. But I think it was a good year and I appreciate the work that the officers did and also the chief and assistant chief to be able to manage to the budget and still provide the service to the community that they do,” Verna said.
Berger reported that the officers recently completed an online course for the new body-worn camera system and network that is expected to be installed and in use by the end of January.
Grants from the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and the Burr family/Indian River Community Foundation funded the department’s new WatchGuard Video body camera system and server.
In other business, the Ligonier Township Recreation Board will update the strategic plan for the Ligonier Valley Trail using a $21,000 matching grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program.
The township will fund the other half from the Ligonier Beach Park account, Caldwell said.
The 10-year-old study will need to be revised so the recreation board can map out future extensions for the walking and biking trail that could connect museums and historical sites along Route 30, from Fort Ligonier and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) to Ligonier Beach Park, Compass Inn Museum and the Forbes State Forest district office in Laughlintown.
“It would give our residents about another four miles of walking trail,” Caldwell said.
The supervisors also filled additional roles not addressed during the board’s Jan. 3 reorganization meeting.
Jim Stewart was unanimously appointed to the zoning hearing board for a five-year-term through 2026, while the board selected Jim Giesey for a vacant Ligonier Township auditor seat, the six-year term ending Dec. 31, 2027.
Carcella will continue wearing several hats, as he was appointed as the township’s representative for the Act 32 Westmoreland County Wage Tax Committee, chief administrative officer for the non-uniformed pension plan and back-up zoning and code enforcement officer for 2022.
Caldwell was initially named as the pension plan officer last week, but chairman Dan Resenic admitted that was a mistake due to a conflict of interest with her role as finance officer.
The board also voted to amend the previously approved flat meeting rate for engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group from $125 to $130.
Supervisor Scott Matson commended Faas’ work but questioned why the township would have him attend Tuesday’s meeting as he did not have anything to report at the time.
Resenic requested that for the next meeting EADS and the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority give an update on the township’s proposed new Act 537 sewage facilities plan, which is still under review by the Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection (DEP).
“Well, Mr. Faas, since you don’t have a report and we’re paying you, maybe next meeting you bring (engineer) Jake Bolby and charge us nothing. What do you think of that idea?” Resenic asked.
The Act 537 plan will have a long-term impact on future development in Ligonier Township, as it includes three possibilities for public sewer expansion that would utilize existing wastewater treatment plants or requiring building a brand new facility.
The supervisors also adopted Ligonier Township’s 2022 fee schedule for zoning permits and appeals, site plans, public hearings, signs and letters plus other administrative fees, as well as the fee schedule for the township’s alternate sewage enforcement officer, Apex Engineering.
Ligonier Township’s newly appointed solicitor, Dan Hudock, confirmed that the supervisors’ executive session held before the meeting covered personnel and real estate matters.
The supervisors also approved the recreation board’s regular meetings at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of every month.
Resenic announced his committee selections for 2022, assigning himself and Verna to the Personnel Committee, Verna and supervisor Erik Ross to the Budget and Finance Committee, Ross and Matson to the Public Works and Municipal Complex committee, and himself and vice chairman John Beaufort to the Community Development, Planning, Recreation and Bicentennial Committee.
Ross, who began his first term this year, said during his closing comments he was looking forward to 2022 and hoped for more public involvement and feedback this year.
“I think we’ve got a good start. We’ve got a long way to go, and with a great staff and good people, we’re going to get there,” Ross said.
Verna also stressed contacting PennDOT for repairs of three destroyed sections of guardrail along Route 30 between Laughlintown and Idlewild, given the safety issue. She also called for better 2020 Census data from Westmoreland County that could be shared with the public.
“I would love to understand what does the census look like for the borough, for the township and our neighboring communities?” Verna said.
The supervisors will meet again this month at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.