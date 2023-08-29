Another chapter of Pittsburgh’s rich wrestling history will be written this weekend as World Wrestling Entertainment makes its way to PPG Paints Arena for WWE Payback.

One highlight of the stacked WWE premium live event card is a steel cage match between WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, a seven-time WWE women’s champion, and Becky Lynch, herself a six-time WWE women’s titleholder.

Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.