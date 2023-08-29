Another chapter of Pittsburgh’s rich wrestling history will be written this weekend as World Wrestling Entertainment makes its way to PPG Paints Arena for WWE Payback.
One highlight of the stacked WWE premium live event card is a steel cage match between WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, a seven-time WWE women’s champion, and Becky Lynch, herself a six-time WWE women’s titleholder.
The event can be streamed live on Peacock beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Stratus recently previewed the upcoming match during an interview with Bulletin publisher Dave Cuddihy and news editor Joseph Bell, and discussed her recent career resurgence at 47 years young.
“It’s kind of interesting because being in a very deeply entrenched feud with Becky Lynch for about six months now, a lot of people have been waiting for this payoff match, but the first time Becky and I ever stepped into the ring together, ironically, was in Pittsburgh in 2019,” Stratus recalled.
The tag team match – featuring Charlotte Flair and Lynch against Natalya Neidhart and Stratus – took place at a Monday Night Raw show in the Steel City.
“At that time, that was one of my first Raw matches since 2011 at that point,” Stratus said.
She initially stepped away from professional wrestling on a full-time basis shortly after winning her seventh WWE Women’s Championship in 2006.
Stratus appeared sporadically for the company over the next dozen years in special guest roles before wrestling Alexa Bliss in 2018, and Flair in 2019. Stratus again stepped away before returning to in-ring action in 2023.
“It’s a full circle moment coming back to Pittsburgh and kind of close this out,” she said.
The WWE Hall of Famer participated in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39 earlier in 2023, teaming with Lita and Lynch to defeat Damage CTRL, a stable consisting of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.
Earlier this year, with Lita sidelined due to injury, Stratus teamed with Lynch to defend the women’s tag team championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan rolled up Stratus for the victory, costing Lita and Lynch the championship. Following the loss, Stratus attacked Lynch.
The two faced off at the Night of Champions event May 27 in Saudi Arabia, with Stratus scoring a win after outside interference from rising star Zoey Stark, who aligned herself with Stratus.
The feud continued to the Money in the Bank event July 1 in London, where Stratus and Stark worked against Lynch to prevent her from winning the match.
Lynch and Stratus appeared to be on their way for a WWE SummerSlam showdown, one of the company’s “big four” shows of the year, but the match never materialized.
“Sometimes things just don’t go the way you want them to go,” Stratus said. “It was the precise timing, finishing up at SummerSlam. But guess what? Pittsburgh, your win – you guys get us.”
The two fought to a double count-out during an Aug. 14 edition of Raw, and after the match, officials announced a rematch for WWE Payback in Pittsburgh inside a steel cage.
“I just hope people appreciate that we’ve done what we can with everything,” Stratus said. “We’ve been out there every week doing our best to deliver because expectations are so high. It’s a unique generational face-off. It’s 2023, you’re going to have someone from back in the day who influenced the business in a cage match, and for me personally, to be in a cage match at this point in my career is wild and I’m super excited.
“I just want to do what I do best and I hope the fans are going to appreciate us and realize that we’re doing something very special, and we’re going to give 110% like we always do. I hope we leave something for the fans to say, ‘wow, that was really worth it.’”
After stepping away from full-time competition in 2006, the Canadian-born talent used her newfound spare time to get married and have two children.
As a lifelong wrestling fan, however, WWE was never far away from her heart and mind.
“It would certainly be the things in front of the camera, which would be the fans,” Stratus said when asked about what keeps bringing her back to the fold. “Always coming back to them is fantastic, and that has always been the draw. I said it when I first retired, the immediate question was ‘will you ever come back?’ I always believed that if I can still do what I do, then I would love to come back, that’s always in place, and it’s for the fans.
“When you come back, the reaction you get and the rush that you get is amazing. There’s nothing like it. The opportunity to be able to perform in front of the fans is fantastic.”
Many WWE superstars who retire are oftentimes afforded the opportunity to return; some use years-long breaks to recharge and come back full time, and others return on a part-time basis.
It’s a blessing, nonetheless, that Stratus does not take for granted.
“It’s been great and I’ve loved what we’ve done so far,” she said. “It’s the most robust the division has ever been, and that piques my interest. I think it’s so cool that I’ve been able to influence a lot of people who have done great things.”
As the seeds were planted for Stratus to make her return earlier this year, she said it was important to her to dive into something challenging and different.
“What else can I do for the business, that sort of thing,” Stratus said. “That’s kind of what I did when I came back with Charlotte (Flair), and in this case, it’s unique stepping in with arguably the best of her generation, and the best of my generation.
“I think it’s fascinating. And as a fan, I think it’s super cool… it’s a Rock-Hogan-esque sort of setting where you can see the generations, like Tyson-Ali, Lebron-Jordan… it’s unique.”
Saturday’s cage match promises to be a unique experience, particularly for Stratus, as it’s her first foray into the unforgiving cage of steel.
“Getting in the ring with someone like Becky Lynch, in the beginning I think I’ve influenced her career, and we set the foundation for what they got to do, their generation, because of my generation,” Stratus said. “Now we’re going to settle the score and decide who’s the best of this generation. It’s amazing for this person who retired in 2006, and here we are in 2023, and I’m going to prove that I’m the best of this generation in Pittsburgh.”
The future beyond Saturday is not quite clear for the WWE legend, however.
“I do want to pass the torch and leave part of my legacy along the way and influence other wrestlers,” Stratus said when discussing future goals in WWE. “It’s been an amazing experience being paired with Zoey (Stark), and I see her learning and improving. Zoey to me is the future. I like to say maybe I’m the then and also the now, but Zoey is the future and forever.”
And with an eye on the future for the area’s student-athletes, Stratus is not short on advice for the next generation.
Studying biology and kinesiology at York University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, athletics were a way of life for Stratus as she participated in soccer and field hockey.
“Being part of athletics has been the foundation of who I am as an adult woman,” Stratus said. “The discipline with playing sports, the camaraderie of playing with others and the competitive nature and having goals, that’s all because of being involved in athletics.
“You have to take advantage of those opportunities, and there’s no other way to do it … whatever you do, to be on top of your game, you have to put in the work. That is your foundation for success and it will serve you so much in the future. It’s a healthy and fit lifestyle and it becomes your way of life, living with a sense of discipline.”
