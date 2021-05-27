A strong thunderstorm barreled through Westmoreland County on Wednesday night, resulting in power outages along with downed trees and electrical wires.
High winds pulled a roof off a house on Wyoming Street in Hempfield Township before 5 p.m. No one was injured, according to multiple news reports.
“It sounded like a train. It went from nothing, then got real loud real fast, like it was right there,” homeowner Scott Henry told WPXI-TV (Channel 11).
There were also reports of downed wires along Charles Houck Road in Unity Township; wires and trees down in Salem Township, and downed trees in Bell, Fairfield and Hempfield townships.
According to the West Penn Power website, there were just under 250 outages in Westmoreland County as of 5:30 a.m. today, including 84 outages in East Huntingdon Township and 40 in Hempfield Township.
Today’s forecast in the Latrobe area calls for partly sunny skies with a high near 75 degrees.
Rain is expected starting Friday, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm likely before 2 p.m. with a high near 70.
Wet weather is projected to continue for most of Memorial Day weekend and could affect the Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, with showers likely Saturday and scattered showers on Sunday. Highs both days are expected to hover around 60.
Memorial Day has a sunnier forecast in store at this point, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 71.
(0) comments
