Still time to enter Latrobe’s Miss 4th contest

Last year Jackie Zemba presented Miss 4th of July 2022 Taylor Myers, along with her court, Emily Patrick (first runner-up), Lindsey Kerchner (second runner-up) and Ashlynn Wanichko (Miss Congeniality).

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

Applications are still being accepted for Latrobe’s Miss 4th of July Pageant, but time is running out.

The deadline for applications is Monday, April 24, the same day as a parent meeting to be held 6 p.m. at Huber Hall.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

