Still time to enter Latrobe’s Miss 4th contest

Applications are still being accepted for Latrobe’s Miss 4th of July Pageant, but time is running out.
The deadline for applications is Monday, April 24, the same day as a parent meeting to be held 6 p.m. at Huber Hall.
The pageant will be held 6 p.m. June 17 at Robindale Energy (in the auditorium of the former Latrobe Elementary School).
In her second year as pageant coordinator, Jackie Zemba, a former Miss 4th of July herself, wants to continue to build the pageant as less about the competition and more about fun.
“It’s really all about fun…not the pageant way of thinking of glitz and glamour. It’s more about looking for someone who can represent the city well, not all about a beauty pageant,” said Zemba.
According to Zemba, the pageant is a great opportunity for girls, ages 15-19, in the Greater Latrobe and Derry Area school districts, to not only represent their community, but have an enjoyable experience and possibly win a scholarship. The pageant is a worthwhile experience and is an attractive addition to the resume.
As a former queen, Zemba said entrants make lifelong friendships by participating in the pageant.
She is thrilled to partner up with many new sponsors while utilizing a new layout and format.
The $1,000 scholarship is being offered by the Latrobe Business and Professional Women again, and they are providing crowns and sashes for the girls.
Entrants worried about having pageant experience don’t have to worry, according to Zemba. Contestants will be taught the opening dance number by Seton Hill Dance Academy, which will also provide entertainment between categories as well. Teachers from Seton Hill will be Katie Borsak and Brooke Kelly.
The pageant judging is on a points system, where contestants can earn points not only for attendance at practices and events, but also private interview, talent or speech category, evening gown and onstage interview.
With seven confirmed contestants, Zemba said they are hoping to get a few more before Monday. She encourages young ladies not only from Greater Latrobe, but Derry Area to apply. That’s one of the reasons the pageant was moved from Greater Latrobe Senior High School to the “neutral site” of Robindale Energy.
She also urges girls on the younger end of the range to enter because not only could they win, but the experience will help them every year they choose to compete.
If selected as queen, the girl would be the community’s representative for the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration, the pageant’s sponsors, and the Latrobe BPW. The 4th of July Celebration is growing, so the queen will have a lot of opportunities in 2023, including the parade appearance, both for the queen and her court, the Banana Split Celebration, Derry Railroad Days parade, volunteering for a local organization, Latrobe’s Holly Jolly event and an appearance in 2024 at the Fred Rogers Days celebration.
In addition, there are a number of volunteer positions available for this year’s pageant. And soon, applications will be open for the flower girl and crown bearer competition. This year, Zemba was excited to announce the contestants will choose the winners themselves.
For more information or to receive an application, anyone interested should contact Zemba at 4thcontestant@gmail.com.
