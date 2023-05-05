Officials with the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce are gearing up for a very delicious week in the neighborhood as they finalize plans for the third annual Greater Latrobe Restaurant Week and are looking for some additional restaurants to participate.

Scheduled for June 5-10, the week-long event coincides with Mister Rogers Family Days, a celebration of the life, legacy and hometown of Mister Rogers, which attracts thousands to downtown Latrobe and surrounding communities.

