Officials with the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce are gearing up for a very delicious week in the neighborhood as they finalize plans for the third annual Greater Latrobe Restaurant Week and are looking for some additional restaurants to participate.
Scheduled for June 5-10, the week-long event coincides with Mister Rogers Family Days, a celebration of the life, legacy and hometown of Mister Rogers, which attracts thousands to downtown Latrobe and surrounding communities.
“A Delicious Week in the Neighborhood” will promote special deals offered by some of the area’s favorite restaurants, bars and eateries for customers to enjoy eat-in or take-home. There aren’t any advance tickets, passes or coupons needed, but reservations are strongly encouraged.
According to Briana Tomack, executive director of the Chamber, coordinating this event with Mister Rogers Family Days should translate into increased traffic to local businesses. The Chamber is encouraging businesses to support the celebration by creating Mister Rogers-themed specials.
“Whether customers feel most comfortable dining out or taking it to go, this event presents a great opportunity to support local businesses, try new restaurants and savor old favorites,” said Tomack.
Restaurants may offer Sweet Treats, Lunch Combos or Dinner Deals during the week. Sweet Treats consist of a single item, like a baked good, dessert or coffee, tea or alcoholic beverage for a fixed price. Lunch combos consist of two or more items, such as a soup and salad, sandwich and side or entrée and drink specials for a fixed price. Dinner Deals would consist of a multi-course prix fixe dinners of appetizers, entrée and drink or dessert for a fixed price. The fixed prices of the various levels may vary restaurant to restaurant. Tax and gratuity are not included.
The Chamber will offer a variety of promotion for participants, including video, social and digital media and printed materials distribution.
Any restaurant, bar or eatery interested in signing up to be a part of restaurant week or with questions about the event should contact Tory Russo at 724-537-2671.
Interested restaurants can complete the online application on the Chamber’s website. The deadline is Monday, May 8. The cost is $75 per restaurant for GLLV members and $100 for non-members, but there is a discount of $25 on Chamber dues if participant decides to join the Chamber.
