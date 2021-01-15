There’s still more testimonies to be heard in a Unity Township couple’s case requesting a zoning variance allowing them to continue raising backyard chickens.
The Unity Township Zoning Hearing Board on Thursday heard about three hours of testimony as Jeff and Kristin Kuhns came before the board to appeal a zoning violation they received in July regarding the 20 chickens they raise on a 0.46-acre lot along Range Street in Lawson Heights.
But several witnesses who support the current ordinance banning backyard chickens on properties less than two acres have yet to testify. The public hearing will be rescheduled to continue in February.
The Kuhnses received a zoning ordinance violation dated July 13 citing a complaint from neighboring property owners concerning the chickens kept on the couple’s property which stated, “Chickens are considered farm animals and are not permitted to be kept on properties having less than two acres.”
They had 20 days to get rid of the fowl or potentially face a $300 daily fine if they chose not to appeal.
Zoning hearing board members Jim Kelley, Jackie Nindel and Tim Thomas were present at Thursday’s hearing and will constitute a quorum when a decision is made in the couple’s appeal. The meeting was held in-person and via Zoom.
Attorney David Toal, who is representing the Kuhnses, entered several items into evidence on Wednesday, including video of the couple measuring the decibel level of various noises heard in their neighborhood — including a lawn mower and jackhammer — to compare it to the noise made by their chickens, which some neighbors previously complained about. Both Toal and the couple participated via Zoom.
“This is important because in terms of the relationships of the kinds of noises that are in this zoning district, these are the volume of that noise,” Toal said in reference to a list entered as evidence containing the decibel levels of various noises in the neighborhood.
However, the board sustained an objection made by township solicitor Gary Falatovich who stated, “None of this is relevant to the items the board is legally obligated to consider.”
“Even with these types of noise recordings, Unity Township does not have any noise ordinance,” he said. “There is nothing in the code of Unity Township that would set a particular standard for noise in any zoning district.”
Falatovich also took issue that the recordings do not indicate the distances between video taker and the activity making the noise, adding, “There’s nothing that compares them to what noise the 20 or so chickens that exist on Kuhnses’ property would make.”
The Kuhns also submitted evidence which included six photos of properties engaging in agricultural uses — mostly gardens — within their suburban residential (R-2) zoned neighborhood.
“We are zoned for agricultural purposes, so that is our intent of using the pets to get eggs to feed our family, to feed our neighbors,” Jeff Kuhns said.
Several neighbors testified on Thursday in support of the couple’s appeal.
The couple entered a letter into evidence signed by seven neighborhood households that “do not have a problem with the Kuhns family keeping their 20 chickens on their property.”
Jared Miney of Golf Street said he can see the Kuhns’ backyard from his property. He said he can hear the chickens “from time to time,” but they are “not in the least” troublesome.
“In my opinion, the dog noises are just as loud if not louder than any noise the chickens make,” he said.
The Kuhns family does not consider their chicken as livestock, rather pets, which they’ve named and allow into their home.
Mary Raneri of Elm Drive echoed that sentiment when she testified on behalf of the couple.
“I want to make this really clear to everybody, these chickens are pets,” she said. “...(Kristin) bubble baths these chickens in her sink and blows them dry with an air dryer. It’s not like a chicken farm. They are their pets.”
At one point during the meeting, Kelley read from a township zoning ordinance which stated, “No regular size or miniature horse, pony, cattle, goat, sheep or other grazing animal, pig, chicken or other farm animals, shall be considered a domestic pet.”
Kristin Kuhns previously said each bird has a unique personality, adding that tending to chickens has made her 11-year-old son Mick more responsible, and has provided comfort to the family during the uncertainty of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
He testified Thursday and described his daily routine caring for the chickens, which included letting them in and out of their coup at various times of the day.
“They give you support that a human can’t give you, even though they can’t talk or communicate in any way,” Mick said. “It’s comforting to know that they like to see you and hang out with you and they like all the things that you give them.”
Steve Stanish, a poultry technician of more than 35 years, completed an inspection of the Kuhnses’ chicken operation during a 30-minute pre-scheduled visit to the property at the couple’s invitation.
“(They are) very well kept birds. They’re in very good health, good condition,” he said. “The grounds were in good shape. … It wasn’t smelly or anything. I found it to be a very nice set up.”
Toal asked Stanish about potential diseases the chickens might carry, but Stanish said, “It was a very clean facility.”
Jeff Kuhns said the family has had the chickens for almost 20 months. He said their lifespans are “usually 2 to 3 years.”
“What we are looking for is a variance for the duration of these chickens’ lives,” he said. “...We don’t have any intention of replacing them, because they are irreplaceable in our minds.”
The Kuhnses have argued their chicken operation does not constitute a commercial farm.
However, Falatovich entered into evidence multiple Facebook posts from the couple’s “Kuhns Huhn House” page that indicated they were selling eggs from the chickens.
Jeff Kuhns denied the couple ever sold any eggs when asked by Falatovich about the nature of the Facebook posts.
“We’ve been giving them away for free,” he said.
At one point after Jeff Kuhns denied selling eggs when Falatovich showed him multiple posts from the Facebook page which referenced selling eggs, Falatovich said, “Mr. Kuhns, I’m going to remind you, you are under oath.”
“I’m aware,” he answered.
Falatovich also entered into evidence the deed of the couple’s home which he said “contains a provision that indicates that the conveyance was subject to any zoning regulations in the township.”
Darnell Biss of Range Street was in person at Thursday’s hearing, but the meeting ended before she testified. Biss previously complained about the chickens at an Aug. 20 public forum held by the township.
“We are hoping that the Unity Township policy remains as it stands right now that you have to have at least two acres of ground in order to have any kind of livestock — and chickens are livestock — in our neighborhood which has very small lots.”
She will testify at the February hearing.
“We’re just going to keep showing up because it’s important for us for the township to just apply the law and the policy that they have on the books. It’s as simple as that,” she said.
Officials said the Unity Township Planning Commission is also looking into whether the current zoning ordinance should be modified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.