The Pittsburgh Steelers announced earlier this month that the team’s summer training camp would take place at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, rather than St. Vincent College, this season because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Steelers confirmed that the team’s “Friday Night Lights” practice, a training camp highlight, which takes place annually at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium, won’t take place locally either.
“The Steelers will not be hosting their annual Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium,” team spokesman Burt Lauten said on Tuesday. “We look forward to returning to St. Vincent College and Latrobe in 2021 for training camp.”
The annual “Friday Night Lights” practice annually packs in more than 10,000 Steeler fans, as the event is complete with an autograph signing and fireworks display following the training camp practice. It has been so successful that ESPN visited for a nationally-televised broadcast in back-to-back years.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Tuesday that it’s “highly unlikely” that crowds of around 20,000 would be allowed for the August Pro Football Hall of Fame game and Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony, featuring Steeler legends Troy Polamalu, Bill Cowher and Donnie Shell, noting that it would be “extremely dangerous.”
It’s a similar situation involving the “Friday Night Lights” practice as more than 12,000 Steeler fans are annually packed inside, and around the track at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium, which doesn’t create enough room to follow proper social distancing measures.
The National Football League said this month that teams wouldn’t be able to hold summer training camps at off-site locations.
All 32 teams were told by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camps at their home facilities because of COVID-19, which means the Steelers won’t report to St. Vincent College for the 55th consecutive year.
The league sent a planner to all 32 teams, outlining procedures for the full reopening of their practice facilities, which were closed because of the pandemic. Included in the memo were social distancing measures, which would require teams to redesign everything from lockers, meeting rooms, weight rooms and cafeterias.
The Steelers reported to St. Vincent College for the 54th consecutive year in 2019, a streak that started quietly at the Unity Township college in 1966. The Steelers’ camp at St. Vincent College was the second-oldest site in the National Football League. The oldest continuously operating camp was the Green Bay Packers’ camp at another Catholic college, St. Norbert, in DePere, Wisconsin, which started in 1958.
Team president Art Rooney II expressed disappointment that the Steelers wouldn’t be at St. Vincent College this season.
“We are disappointed for our fans and the city of Latrobe that we will not be able to hold our annual training camp at St. Vincent College,” Rooney said. “But we are adhering to the policies and guidelines set forth from the NFL for teams that travel from their facilities each year.
“We look forward to returning to training camp at St. Vincent College in 2021.”
