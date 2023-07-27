Steelers' return to St. Vincent a big win for local businesses

The boys are back in town. And, you know what that means – a financial windfall for local businesses in the Latrobe area.
If Acrisure Stadium is home for the Pittsburgh Steelers, then St. Vincent College and the Latrobe area could certainly be considered the team’s home away from home. And, businesses all over the region roll out the welcome mat not only for staff, media, players and coaches, but for the thousands of fans who come from far and wide to visit the team’s annual training camp.
Players reported to camp on Wednesday. It’s an exciting time and you can feel it, according to Lee Intachai, St. Vincent College’s assistant director of community relations and outreach.
“It’s just wonderful that the Steelers come back here year after year. It’s a wonderful thing for families and the community,” said Intachai.
It’s important, according to Intachai, not only for the campus community, but the Latrobe area community as well.
“It’s booming,” she added.
Last year, it was good to see the team return to campus, but this year she believes will be a return to camp that we haven’t seen since before the pandemic.
“This year’s going to be even better,” she said.
Drawing fans from not only all over the region and the state, the Steelers training camp attracts fans from all over the world, and those fans will be looking to stay, eat, shop and experience things from all over the Latrobe area.
“Every business will benefit and can benefit from this,” said Intachai. “They can look forward to it.”
Often those fans who come from outside the Pittsburgh area end up at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott, a hotel located across U.S. Route 30 near camp.
Tonya Metalla said the hotel staff gets involved by wearing Steelers colors and makes sure everyone at the hotel knows, “You’re in Steeler Country.”
“We feel extremely lucky to be a part of (the training camp experience) for so many fans,” she said.
To prepare, the hotel ensures they have extra pillows and extra towels so those who stay at the hotel are comfortable.
Metalla estimates approximately 60% of the hotel’s guests over the next few weeks will be attending or working at training camp.
The amount of Steelers staff and others who work closely with the team makes staying at the SpringHill Suites a real behind-the-scenes dream for many fans. And, she said, the Steeler representatives enjoy engaging with the fans as well.
Metalla said another fun thing they do at the hotel is raffle off a variety of Steeler items throughout the weeks. They work closely with the Steelers to obtain the raffle items and it turns out to be a fun experience for fans.
Another business in particular that benefits from training camp due to its proximity to camp, and because of a long-standing relationship not only with fans, but the media, staff, coaches and players, is Sharky’s Café.
General manager Johnathan Heiple said they are prepared and ready for the influx of people coming to the area.
“It’s not only great for business, but great for the community as a whole,” said Heiple.
According to Heiple, Sharky’s sees a 30% bump in orders at the restaurant, and in addition, to ensure it can all be handled and customers can have the best experience possible, the restaurant increases its staffing 30-40% during training camp.
So, what’s a fan favorite off of the menu? According to Heiple, wings are always a popular choice, along with fajitas.
Of course, in past years, the restaurant’s own creation in tribute to the Steelers’ former franchise quarterback, the “Ben Roethlisburger” was pretty popular, too. As the team moves into the Kenny Pickett era, diners can be sure that there will be some additional dishes for them to try. Heiple said this year there are a few “secret” additions to the menu, but said the fans will have to come to the restaurant for details.
In addition to the restaurant, Heiple said fans really enjoy the outside options at The Pier for spending time before or after the day’s practice.
Heiple said the management and staff of Sharky’s are appreciative of fans who return to the restaurant year after year when they are in town for training camp.
“We also have a longstanding relationship with the players, coaches and media,” added Heiple.
The Steelers will be on the Unity Township campus at St. Vincent College through Aug. 17, and the annual Friday Night Lights game is scheduled for Aug. 4 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
