Steelers' return to St. Vincent a big win for local businesses

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt speaks to the media at St. Vincent College Wednesday after arriving for training camp. Local businesses are excited to welcome back the team and the Steelers’ loyal fanbase.

The boys are back in town. And, you know what that means – a financial windfall for local businesses in the Latrobe area.

If Acrisure Stadium is home for the Pittsburgh Steelers, then St. Vincent College and the Latrobe area could certainly be considered the team’s home away from home. And, businesses all over the region roll out the welcome mat not only for staff, media, players and coaches, but for the thousands of fans who come from far and wide to visit the team’s annual training camp.

