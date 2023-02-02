Steelers legends to appear at Big Game Watch Party at Live! Casino

Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township is throwing the best party in town for Big Game Sunday, Feb. 12, when Steelers legends Rocky Bleier, Louis Lipps, Craig Wolfley and Charlie Batch will make an appearance at a watch party at Sports & Social Steel City.
Inside this one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge, you’ll see all of the big game action on a 40-foot high-definition LED TV.
The Steelers legends will be on hand before the game, beginning at 6 p.m., and at halftime for prize drawings. One lucky guest will win a grand prize trip for two to the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. Prizes also include signed Steelers memorabilia, free play and more.
“There’s no better place to watch the big game than Sports & Social Steel City with our special guests Rocky Bleier, Louis Lipps, Craig Wolfley and Charlie Batch,” said Bryan Prettyman, vice president of slots and marketing at Live! Casino. “We are honored to have these Pittsburgh Steelers legends join us for what is sure to be an exciting game. Plus, you can’t beat the tailgate buffet, drink specials, games and giveaways. Tickets will surely sell out quickly.”
Live! Casino’s award-winning chefs will prepare a delicious game-day menu for the event. An all-you-can-eat tailgate buffet will feature nachos, pierogies, boneless wings, pulled pork sliders, burger sliders and more. There also will be plenty of amazing drink specials for game time. Tailgate games also will be ready, including beer pong, bubble hockey and cornhole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.