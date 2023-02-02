Steelers legends to appear at Big Game Watch Party at Live! Casino

Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township is throwing the best party in town for Big Game Sunday, Feb. 12, when Steelers legends Rocky Bleier, Louis Lipps, Craig Wolfley and Charlie Batch will make an appearance at a watch party at Sports & Social Steel City.

Inside this one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge, you’ll see all of the big game action on a 40-foot high-definition LED TV.

