In conjunction with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ “Friday Night Lights” practice this Friday, Aug. 5, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium in downtown Latrobe, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Steelers Fest.

The event is a free, family-friendly celebration of Latrobe’s favorite summer guests and will be filled with music and other entertainment scheduled, food, games, and more, presented by Robindale Energy.

