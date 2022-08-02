In conjunction with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ “Friday Night Lights” practice this Friday, Aug. 5, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium in downtown Latrobe, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will host Steelers Fest.
The event is a free, family-friendly celebration of Latrobe’s favorite summer guests and will be filled with music and other entertainment scheduled, food, games, and more, presented by Robindale Energy.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pittsburgh Steelers have not hosted a “Friday Night Lights” practice at Memorial Stadium since 2019.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Memorial Drive outside of Memorial Stadium will be filled with local vendors offering food, arts and crafts, as well as Steelers-themed games and face-painting for all ages. A climbing wall will also be available, and music provided by DJ Dark Shark.
This year will feature the Steelers Experience, outdoor activities, vendors, a variety of food vendors, music, and fun for the entire family. Autograph signings will take place from 3-4 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
“We’re thrilled that the Friday night practice is back after the three-year hiatus,” said Briana Tomack, CEO and president of the GLLV Chamber. “It’s one of Latrobe’s biggest events each year and we’re excited to welcome Steelers fans from across the country who will get to see what a true gem downtown Latrobe is. Steelers Fest will have something for everyone and is a great way for black and gold fans to watch their team prepare for the upcoming season.”
While Steelers Fest is free, tickets to view the night practice inside the stadium are $5 per person and are sold by the Greater Latrobe School District athletic department. Children under 5 years old will be admitted free.
Presale tickets can be purchased at the Greater Latrobe Athletic Office on the Greater Latrobe Senior High campus (131 High School Road, Latrobe, PA 15650). Please contact 724-539-4200, extension 25205 for more information about athletic office hours.
According to the Steelers website, tickets also will go on sale at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at noon Friday and can be purchased throughout the day. Tickets can also be purchased at the booths as gates open at 5 p.m. All concessions and ticket sales will be cash only.
All profits will support Greater Latrobe athletic teams and clubs, Greater Latrobe school clubs and groups, booster groups, and surrounding Latrobe community entities.
