Steeler fans from Hawaii spread Aloha spirit at Steelers Training Camp

Kolten Foy Choo and Tori Fleming came all the way from Hawaii to attend Pittsburgh Steelers training camp at St. Vincent College. They came prepared with special Hawaiian treats to trade for autographs and photos. The couple were surprised to find another native Hawaiian, Lee Intachai, assistant director of community relations and outreach at the college. They are all shown here at the Aug. 4 Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

As a youth growing up on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Kolten Foy Choo became a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks to the classic video game “Madden 99” and the team’s distinct logo.

Now, years later, he and his girlfriend, Tori Fleming, have made it a tradition to visit the Steel City every year to attend a game and recently had the opportunity to visit St. Vincent College for the team’s annual training camp.

Mandi Moranelli can be reached at lb.mmoranelli@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.