Steeler fans from Hawaii spread Aloha spirit at Steelers Training Camp

As a youth growing up on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Kolten Foy Choo became a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks to the classic video game “Madden 99” and the team’s distinct logo.
Now, years later, he and his girlfriend, Tori Fleming, have made it a tradition to visit the Steel City every year to attend a game and recently had the opportunity to visit St. Vincent College for the team’s annual training camp.
“I have been a Steelers fan since 1999,” began Foy Choo from his home in Mililani. “My older cousin, who beat me at everything, brought the game over to my house to play. I didn’t know anything about football at the time, so I picked the team I thought had the nicest logo.
“I ran the ball on every play and did pretty well against my cousin. I thought, ‘this Jerome Bettis guy is pretty good.’”
Foy Choo’s cousin left the game at his house and he played it nearly every day. He then began to watch the Steelers when they were on TV and familiarized himself with the team.
“I wanted to play football, but was told I was too small and I had asthma, so I couldn’t,” Foy Choo, 32, recalled. “I found out Jerome Bettis had asthma and thought, ‘if he can play, why can’t I?’ I went out for football my sophomore year in high school and played fullback. I tried to play just like Jerome.”
When the popular Steelers’ running back who was affectionately dubbed “The Bus” retired in 2005, Foy Choo quickly became a Hines Ward fan and moved to the slotback position on his team.
“The rest was history. My standard on how to play this game I love was defined on what the guys in black and gold were doing. My standard on how to live life was set on what it means to be a Pittsburgh Steeler: tough, gritty, respectful and blue collar. I had a rough upbringing growing up, so my role models were all Steelers and I believe that is the main foundation on why I’m so crazy about this organization,” he stated.
“I actually didn’t watch football until I met Kolten four years ago,” said Fleming, 29, also of Mililani. “One of our first dates was at a bar called Mai Tai’s to watch the Steelers play the [Buffalo] Bills. I saw how passionate Kolten is for the Steelers and he started teaching me about the game and the organization. I started out as the supportive girlfriend and now look forward to our annual Steel City trips to watch the Steelers.”
After attending a home game in Pittsburgh for the past three years, the couple learned that training camp offers a more interactive fan experience and decided to visit Latrobe this year instead.
“I thought, ‘watch my favorite team for a whole week for a couple hours every day?’ It was a no-brainer,” said Foy Choo. “In June of this year, I said let’s just book it already,” he laughed.
The pair arrived in Latrobe in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 and immediately proceeded to St. Vincent College. They were in attendance at every practice that week, including the Friday Night Lights festivities at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
“My favorite thing in Latrobe was definitely Friday Night Lights,” Foy Choo said. “The atmosphere took me back to my playing days in high school and it was an amazing practice, especially for our offense.”
Foy Choo and Fleming even came bearing gifts for the players in exchange for an autograph and photo.
“I brought chocolate-covered macadamia nuts to give to any players I met,” Foy Choo said. “I didn’t feel right asking for autographs or pictures and not giving the players anything in return. I wanted to give them something they couldn’t get regularly, so I decided to go with that.”
Recognizing that offensive guard Nate Herbig, linebacker Nick Herbig and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko all come from Hawaii, the couple decided to surprise them with a special treat. They brought them Li Hing mango and Li Hing lemon peel gushers as a gesture of Hawaiian hospitality.
“Li Hing is a sweet, tangy seasoning we put on fruit and candy here,” he explained. “I was able to get a good amount of autographs on my helmet that will be added into my trophy case.”
While at St. Vincent College, Foy Choo and Fleming were surprised to find another native Hawaiian, Lee Intachai, who serves as the assistant director of community relations and outreach at the college.
“I was definitely surprised to meet Lee,” said Foy Choo, adding that they’d never met another Hawaiian while in the Pittsburgh area.
“Hawaii is a tight-knit community where family and friends are what is most important,” he said. “Coming together with another Hawaiian so far from home, and one who has so much aloha spirit in her, made that day extra special.”
Intachai shared the same sentiment, expressing how delighted she was to meet Foy Choo and Fleming.
“They said our community was so kind and welcoming and that they loved it here. That is exactly how I feel about the college and our community. It says a lot when you can visit a place so far away from home and it warms your heart,” she said.
When they weren’t at training camp, Foy Choo and Fleming enjoyed a banana split at Valley Dairy, took a road trip to Morgantown, West Virginia, to the Hawaiian-themed restaurant and bar, Tropics, visited Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Museum of Art and also went to the Strip District for coffee at the Allegheny Coffee and Tea Exchange.
Foy Choo, who works as an automated refuse collector for the city and county of Honolulu, added that they were especially thrilled to catch fireflies along the side of the road one night. Since fireflies aren’t native to Hawaii, it was a unique experience for them.
“My favorite memory from Latrobe was seeing Kolten’s dream come to fruition,” said Fleming. “He looked like a little kid with a big smile on his face almost the entire trip. Getting to experience that with him and having our date night dinners after practice was the best.”
Looking ahead, Foy Choo and Fleming plan to continue their yearly tradition of going to a Steelers football game together. However, they are now contemplating the possibility of alternating between attending training camp at St. Vincent College and going to a game in Pittsburgh every other year.
“Our experience in Latrobe was also made special by all the people we met,” said Foy Choo. “I felt like I was talking to my own family and friends. The people of Pittsburgh and Latrobe embody the aloha spirit and don’t even know it.
“I would just like to say to all of them, ‘Mahalo! A Hui Hou. (Thank you! Until we meet again.)’”
