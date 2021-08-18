Tropical Storm Fred has arrived — or at least the remnants of it. Although it has since lost some of the tropical elements of the storm have dissipated, Southwestern Pennsylvania should expect steady rain and potential flooding today in the region.
Ahead of the system, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of the region — including Allegheny, Armstrong, Washington and Westmoreland counties — until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting an all-day rain Wednesday, which is the reason for the flash flooding watch issued ahead of the system. Recent rainstorms in the area heighten the risk for flooding as the ground is already saturated.
A meteorologist with the NWS said rain and flooding are the primary concerns with the remnant storm and other damaging impacts like wind aren’t a concern right now. Models suggest the rainfall will blanket the entire region equally. Rain began to fall overnight and is expected to last until Wednesday evening with as much as 2 inches falling.
The storm is expected to move from the area Wednesday evening and continue north and east towards Central Pennsylvania continuing into New York State and other points northeast.
However, the NWS says don’t put your umbrellas away as there’s “potential” for additional showers from Thursday through Saturday. Although washouts aren’t expected, a chance for precipitation will remain in the area for the rest of the week. Perfectly dry days aren’t expected until next week at the earliest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.