Pennsylvania’s 14-day average of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen to lows not seen since the start of the fall surge.
There are currently 710 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide — 57 less than Monday’s update — bringing the 14-day average down to 952.2, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data. The last time the 14-day average hit that low was Oct. 27 at 959.1. Of those patients hospitalized due to the virus statewide, 175 are in the ICU, with 109 on ventilators.
In Westmoreland County, there were 16 patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related issues. Of those, four patients are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.
Pennsylvania added 747 new COVID-19 cases over Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s new case total of 297 was the fewest since March 25, 2020, when the state reported 276 new cases. Pennsylvania added 450 cases on Tuesday.
The statewide case total since the start of the pandemic has reached 1,206,439, per the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. That case total includes 1,010,741 confirmed cases in the state and 195,698 probable cases. So far, 4,647,201 people in the state have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Westmoreland County reported a two-day total of 15 new COVID-19 cases — seven Monday and eight Tuesday.
The county’s case total since the start of the pandemic has climbed to 32,236. Of the county’s case total, 23,047 are classified as confirmed cases and 11,189 are considered probable cases. There have been 100,231 negative tests so far in the county.
No new deaths were reported in Westmoreland County over Monday and Tuesday, as the county’s total stayed at 769 since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department.
Pennsylvania added 41 deaths over Monday-Tuesday, as the statewide death total since the beginning of the pandemic increased to 27,395.
Pennsylvania is lifting its mask mandate no later than June 28.
The Department of Health will no longer require unvaccinated people to wear masks in public on June 28 or once 70% of adults are fully vaccinated, whichever comes first. People are considered fully vaccinated once they are two weeks beyond their last required dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 10.925 million vaccine doses have been administered across the state, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.
In Westmoreland County, according to the dashboard, 142,075 people are considered fully vaccinated while another 32,324 are considered partially covered.
As of Tuesday’s update, 56.3% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 63.8% of adults have at least one dose of the vaccine.
Also, 4,917,549 people statewide were considered fully-vaccinated while another 1,498,579 were considered partially covered.
