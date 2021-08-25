As the new school year approaches, bus companies and the Pennsylvania State Police are reminding motorists to use caution and be on the lookout for school buses and school children as they wait at bus stops.
This year, unlike any other, the state police’s warnings are even more significant as many motorists may have become used to seeing fewer buses in the last school year when schools were working on either a hybrid schedule or adopted remote instruction models during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Trooper Stephen Limani, a public relations officer for Troop A speaking at a demonstration of a bus inspection Friday at the DMJ Transportation bus garage at Mount Pleasant Area School District campus.
“I recall a gap last year when there were no buses traveling on the roadways locally. With that being said, motorists should be aware that in the next couple of weeks, we’re going to have most of our schools back in session,” said Limani.
“We’d like to remind drivers to be careful and allow a little extra travel time,” added Limani.
“The last thing we want to do is give you a reminder in the form of a citation.”
State troopers encounter a number of traffic violations, but one of the most common is when motorists come upon a school bus. According to the law, motorists must stop at least 10 feet away from a stopped bus with the crossing arm open and red lights flashing whether approaching from behind or in the opposite direction.
In addition, drivers should stop their vehicles until the school bus red signal lights are turned off. School bus red lights are actually considered a traffic light on the road and all of the traffic laws that govern red lights apply: yellow means to prepare to stop and red lights signal for motorists to stop.
Penalties for these violations could cost a driver a $250 fine, a 60-day driver’s license suspension and give points off a driver’s driving record.
In Pennsylvania, motorists can be cited even if a police officer didn’t witness the violation and bus drivers are permitted to initiate the citation.
At the bus inspection demonstration, Trooper David Vinkler showed the inspection process that he does on buses throughout Westmoreland County, which begins as soon as school’s out in June and lasts all summer long. He also does safety inspections in Cambria, Indiana and Somerset counties.
In addition to Mount Pleasant, DMJ provides bus transportation in the Greater Latrobe and Greensburg-Salem school districts.
“Infractions could be anything as minor as the broom not being secured inside the bus to a major mechanical issue under the bus,” said Vinkler, who has been a state trooper for 10 years and inspecting buses for five.
Troopers check brakes, shocks and the main structure of the bus. If a minor repair is needed, it can usually be done on the same day as the inspection. If a major issue has been discovered, Vinkler will come back to check the repairs on a different day.
Ultimately, the safety of the children who ride the buses is both the bus company and state trooper’s main focus.
“Every parent should understand that the work that goes into each year before even one child gets on a school bus to make sure it is in working order,” added Limani.
