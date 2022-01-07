A state police officer helped a family of four and their pets out of their burning Unity Township home on Wednesday night.
According to a state police news release, Tpr. Tony Anthony of the Greensburg barracks was patrolling in a marked unit at approximately 9:50 p.m. when he observed a home off Donohoe Road near Lewis Road, near the Hempfield-Unity township border, fully engulfed in flames.
Anthony, who alerted emergency crews of the fire, had to use physical force to breech the home’s front door. He eventually got inside the house, the report said, alerting the sleeping family and removing them from the home. He later re-entered the home to secure two dogs.
Mutual Aid provided medical assessments to the family and Anthony; no injuries were reported in the release.
While the fire was extinguished, the residence was estimated a total loss because of fire, smoke and water damage. The local chapter of the Salvation Army provided assistance, along with Westmoreland Park Police, PennDOT and additional Greensburg state troopers.
Lloydsville and other departments in the area responded to the blaze.
