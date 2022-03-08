A state trooper assigned to the Pennsylvania Turnpike detail out of New Stanton has been suspended and arrested after investigators claim he possessed dozens of computer files containing child pornography, including some on a personal cellphone, which he still had in his possession when taken into custody on March 1.
Sean R. McKenzie, 37, who is a corporal, has been charged with 21 counts of possessing child pornography, 12 counts of disseminating photographs depicting children involved in sex acts, and single counts of possessing images of children involved in sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility.
He was remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison on $500,000 bond and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9.
In a news release issued by the state police, it was reported that McKenzie has been suspended without pay.
The investigation reportedly began last year when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information about 215 images of child pornography, which had been uploaded into a digital file that was eventually traced to an internet account at McKenzie’s home address in Perryopolis, according to the complaint filed by Tpr. Thomas Maloney.
In addition, the complaint reported that police acquired a search warrant for the home, which was searched at the same time they summoned him to the New Stanton station for an interview. Troopers also acquired a warrant to search his possessions.
According to the complaint, McKenzie admitted to possessing and viewing child pornography and told investigators he had been viewing the pornography since 2014, adding that he had a special email address “so that he could get child pornography from an account linked to child pornography.”
Police allege that they found images of pre-teenage girls performing sex acts with men among computer files and on McKenzie’s iPhone, according to court documents. Investigators relayed that the images included girls as young as 3 years old.
They also reportedly found multiple images of child pornography on a portable computer drive that he had in his shirt pocket, which he surrendered to investigators on March 1.
According to the state police, McKenzie enlisted in 2008 and was previously assigned to Troop B in Uniontown. In 2016, McKenzie was promoted to corporal and assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh, and recently worked out of New Stanton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.