Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, revealed in an interview Tuesday with Marty Griffin on KDKA News Radio that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in December and has been undergoing treatment.
Ward, who in November became the first female majority leader in the history of either Pennsylvania legislative chamber, said she was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in the first week of December after a mammogram revealed a lump in her breast that has since been removed.
“I didn’t want to be statewide news right after I won majority leader,” she said during the interview with Griffin. “I thought I can’t emotionally handle that. So here we are. We’re doing fine.”
She said she completed the last of her four chemotherapy treatments a little over a month ago, but has “a few more surgeries,” remaining, including a mastectomy and the removal of her ovaries.
Ward said she found out through genetic testing that she has a gene that puts her at greater risk for cancers.
After faithfully having annual mammograms since age 36, Ward said she missed an appointment for a mammogram last February amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Be vigilant,” she said. “If you think you can’t pay for something, you need to call your hospital or call your clinic because there are ways to pay for things. But it is really important.”
Ward also advised women to get a 3-D mammogram and noted that women with dense breast tissue are entitled to have their insurance pay for ultrasound under state law.
