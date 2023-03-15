Around 50 residents from the Derry and Ligonier areas filed into the Derry Area High School audion Tuesday evening for a town hall with Pennsylvania state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41st).
Pittman told the crowd he tries to host around six town halls a year in new areas of the district or those with no office close by.
The Derry and Ligonier areas are both new to Pittman’s district this year. Along with his Harrisburg office, the senator maintains offices in Indiana, Kittanning and New Kensington.
The senator listened to residents’ concerns for about 90 minutes while explaining his position on matters ranging from cyber school tuition to state funding of the Pennsylvania State Police and road maintenance.
What follows is a recap of topics discussed during the town hall.
CYBER CHARTER SCHOOLS
When it comes to funding of cyber charter schools in Pennsylvania, Pittman said he agrees with residents and school officials that the funding formula is “out of whack.” For Pittman, cyber charters have their place in education alongside brick-and-mortar charter schools as well as parochial schools, he said. Pittman said he doesn’t know what a new formula would look like but did suggest it should account for cyber charter schools’ lack of transportation and cafeteria needs.
“(Cyber charter schools) are a phenomenon that our predecessors never contemplated when the charter school law was passed in the late ’90s,” Pittman said.
Pittman added that when discussing school funding, the problem is complex and goes beyond cyber charter schools, with the problem being how schools are funded in the first place.
ENERGY
Pittman was asked what he plans to do to keep energy costs down for Pennsylvania residents. The senator believes a mix of various energy sources, including coal, natural gas and renewables will keep the market competitive, keeping costs down.
He added that participation in the PJM Interconnection – a regional transmission organization (RTO) that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia – means power plants in Pennsylvania compete with those in neighboring states.
Pittman said he would keep Pennsylvania out of agreements like Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, commonly referred to as RGGI, which he called a tax on carbon.
“The net effect would be that every carbon emitting power plant in Pennsylvania would have to pay a price for every ton of carbon they emit while they produce electricity,” he said.
RAIL SAFETY
With the aftermath of the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment still in the headlines, residents asked what can be done at the state level to ensure rails are operating safely while transporting hazardous material. In the area, Norfolk Southern operates the rails including through Derry Borough.
Pittman explained that while railways are under the jurisdiction of the federal government, he would like to see some changes, especially with identifying what is being transported and where.
“On one hand, somebody needs to know what’s in those rail cars and when they’re coming through but everybody doesn’t need to know either,” Pittman said. “In this environment where we see terrorist attacks on power grids … I think there is some benefit to making sure not everybody knows what’s on every train and where it’s going.”
STATE BUDGET
Pittman was asked how we would handle a growing state budget along with growing expenses for state agencies like the PSP.
Pittman said he views the state police as the commonwealth’s obligation and would not want to charge taxpayers who live in areas serviced by the PSP a tax for service. He also would like to eliminate using the motor license fund for the PSP. Currently, about $500 million from the fund goes to the state police, Pittman said.
While it would free up more money for roads and other infrastructure projects, it would mean finding the $500 million in the state’s general budget. Pittman believes with the $261 million surplus the state currently has, now is the time to make the funding switch.
Pittman said he also believes there is room for budget cuts in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s $44 billion budget proposal. After the town hall, Pittman said the Department of Human Services is one area he would look at for budget restraints.
“We have to continue to figure out ways to push down our requirements in public assistance,” he said. “We got to get some control on that, in my opinion, better than what we have currently.”
ELECTION INTEGRITY
Pittman was also asked about election integrity from past elections and going forward this year. Pittman told residents he has some trust in the digital counting machines because there are now paper copies to back up those results.
Pittman said he does not have an issue with the mail-in voting law as it was written but wants to eliminate ballot collection boxes across the state.
He is also a major proponent for voter identification laws and was a sponsor of a Senate bill seeking to amend the state constitution, requiring ID to vote.
“The integrity of the election rolls is the most important piece of this,” Pittman said.
“To make sure that the people who are voting are who they say they are … and truly are eligible voters,” he said.
After the town hall, Pittman said he thought the town hall went great.
“I enjoy doing these and everybody was very polite, respectful and there were very good questions,” Pittman said.
