State Sen. Joe Pittman Town Hall

Pennsylvania state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41st) held a town hall March 14 at the Derry Area High School audion. Residents like Jim Hannigan Sr. of Derry Township were able to ask the senator his thoughts on a range of topics from energy to the state budget.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

Around 50 residents from the Derry and Ligonier areas filed into the Derry Area High School audion Tuesday evening for a town hall with Pennsylvania state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41st).

Pittman told the crowd he tries to host around six town halls a year in new areas of the district or those with no office close by.

