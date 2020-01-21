INDIANA — State Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41) will seek a full term in office representing the 41st District, which includes all of Armstrong and Indiana counties along with portions of Butler and Westmoreland counties.
“Just eight months ago, the voters of the 41st District gave me the honor of completing the remainder of Senator Don White’s term,” said Pittman, who previously served as White’s chief of staff. “Sen. White always put the needs of his constituents first and since taking office I have made that my number one priority.
“When residents seek the assistance of my office, party affiliation is never what matters — attempting to solve the problem always matters. I am proud of the effort my staff and I make to improve the everyday lives of the hard-working men and women in the communities we represent.”
Pittman said he will continue to place an emphasis on the local economy and promoting the region’s energy sources.
“We must continue to create an environment that promotes the responsible growth and production of our state’s God-given natural gas and coal resources while improving workforce development efforts to ensure our children have skills necessary to meet the demands of the new energy and manufacturing economy,” Pittman added.
“As a husband and father, I am invested in making western Pennsylvania a great place to live, work, and raise a family. Improving economic opportunities for families in our region is of critical importance. As senator, I’ve taken a lead role in the fight to protect the family sustaining jobs available through the responsible production of electricity and natural resources.”
Pittman has introduced legislation — Senate Bill 950 — to ensure Gov. Tom Wolf’s announced effort to impose a carbon tax on the production of electricity does not occur without legislative approval. Western Pennsylvania is home to thousands of family sustaining jobs that result from the production of affordable electricity and these jobs are at risk of elimination because of the energy tax plan.
“I have also worked to make funding for both our state police and roadways a top priority,” added Pittman, who has introduced Senate Bill 858, legislation designed to ensure funds intended to be used for highway repairs are not diverted to pay for state police operations. His legislation would ensure the state police are properly supported through the general fund.
“Public safety should be our No. 1 priority,” Pittman said. “That means we must make sure both our state police troopers and highway maintenance projects receive the funding necessary to protect our citizens and ensure safe, smooth roadways for the traveling public.”
Additionally, Pittman said he is “eager to promote efforts to expand cellular and broadband service to our communities, enhance public water and sewage infrastructure and work with community partners to create comprehensive solutions to the drug epidemic. We must also come to terms with the endless debate over the future of the archaic school property tax system which I believe must be eliminated.”
Raised in Hillsdale, Indiana County, Pittman said his parents, John and Mary Ann (Yevchak), “instilled in him the western Pennsylvania values of God, family, and country,” as well as the work ethic and sense of personal responsibility common to the communities of Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, and Westmoreland Counties.
Pittman currently serves as the vice chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee as well as a member of the Appropriations, Banking and Insurance, Communications and Technology, Game and Fish, and Judiciary Committees. He is also a member of the PENNVEST Board of Directors, which is responsible for funding various public water, waste water and stormwater projects across the state.
Pittman’s wife, Gina (DiMaio), was raised in Rural Valley, Armstrong County. They have four children: Joe Jr., Sam, and twin girls Rosie and Frannie. The Pittman family are members of the St. Thomas More University Parish in Indiana.
Pittman is a life member of the NRA, member of the Indiana County Republican Committee, Ford City Sportsmen’s Association, William Penn Association No. 88, and the Indiana-Franklin Lodge No. 313. He currently serves as a board member of the Purchase Line Red Dragon Foundation. He is also a member of the United Way of Indiana County Board of Directors.
