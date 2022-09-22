Continuous leaks from the waterline along the state Route 271 corridor is forcing the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority to start looking for a permanent fix but it will be costly.
Both authority Manager Anthony Griffith and Engineer Jake Bolby from The EADS Group agreed the project will most likely cost around $1 million, it was noted during Wednesday’s meeting. It would take around six to nine months to complete due to permit and easement requests along with engineering work, Bolby said.
“The guys said they are done having fun and are getting pretty worn out,” Griffith said of the authority employees who have been chasing and repairing leaks sometimes twice a week.
Problems with the waterline, which runs roughly between Sheetz and Tenwil’s Auto Service and Towing, have increased over the past few months causing water issues for those along the road and surrounding area. Discussions about replacing the line go back at least 15 years, according to board member John Beaufort.
Last week, after crews fixed a leak on the line and restored water service, water began leaking on the feeder line which runs along Owl Hollow Road just east of Tenwil’s.
Beaufort said the authority has “missed the boat” on low interest loans but suggested it seek out grant funding opportunities through Westmoreland County. Bolby added there are competitive project grants for which the authority could apply through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), which are typically capped at $1 million.
“Whether we get a grant or not, we really have to start looking at it,” Griffith said.
The authority board authorized Bolby and Griffith to develop a tentative estimate on what the project would cost and its timetable so it may discuss funding options with its accounting manager.
In the meantime, equipment will be installed to help determine if the leaks are being caused by pressure issues or air getting into the line. Griffith told the board he would be able to give them an answer in two weeks after monitoring the line. LTMA President Bruce Kemerer said having all the information at hand will put the authority in the best position.
“We don’t want to decide something until we see what the problem is,” Kemerer said.
Board member Bill Stablein added, “Our customers and our employees need to know we are doing something positive.”
The LTMA board approved a second change order related to the booster stations project. The $3,694.95 payment to Ferri Contracting will replace some pipes that will better withstand the pressure running through them. Ferri will also clean up and get rid of some old pipe no longer in use.
The sixth property owner along Deed’s Road has agreed to the easement request, according to Solicitor Dan Hudock. Bidding for the project went out last week and so far, the authority has gotten a few responses from companies interested in the project. Bidding for the water well drilling contract will be advertised this Friday, according to Bolby.
A meeting between the LTMA and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regarding the Act 537 sewage plan appeal will be rescheduled for next week. Both parties had some individuals who were unable to attend the initial meeting scheduled for Sept. 22.
The LTMA and Ligonier Township are appealing a denial of multiple sewage expansion plans by the state agency back in July.
The LTMA will meet again 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
