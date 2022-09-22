Continuous leaks from the waterline along the state Route 271 corridor is forcing the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority to start looking for a permanent fix but it will be costly.

Both authority Manager Anthony Griffith and Engineer Jake Bolby from The EADS Group agreed the project will most likely cost around $1 million, it was noted during Wednesday’s meeting. It would take around six to nine months to complete due to permit and easement requests along with engineering work, Bolby said.

