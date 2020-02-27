The combined average local and state sales tax rate in Pennsylvania is 6.34 as of Jan. 1, which is the 34th highest rate among the 50 states, according to a new analysis from the Tax Foundation.
The state’s sales tax rate now stands at 6%, while the average local sales tax — weighted for population — is 0.34%, the Tax Foundation analysis states. And the maximum local sales tax rate in Pennsylvania is 2%, according to the study.
Thirty-eight states collect local sales tax revenues, the Tax Foundation reported, while 45 states levy a statewide sales tax. Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon do not have a statewide sales tax in place, but among these five, only Alaska allows local governments to levy their own sales taxes, the study said.
Despite the variations in sales tax dependence among the states, the Tax Foundation considers sales taxes more transparent and easier for taxpayers to understand than other types of revenue generators, such as the graduated income tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.