A state representative was reported to be in serious, but stable condition, following a car accident in Lancaster County Oct. 6.
According to a party official, State Rep. Matt Dowling, a Republican whose 51st District covers part of Fayette and Somerset counties, suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident that occurred while he was en route to a Republican Party event. Dowling, 36, of Uniontown, was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he was treated for significant trauma, according to Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Republicans.
House majority leader Kerry Benninghoff released a statement confirming the accident that occurred when Dowling was traveling to a caucus event.
“Currently, he is in serious but stable condition,” the statement says, “and our thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Dowling, his wife and two young sons as he and they deal with his injuries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.