State Rep. Mike Reese dies suddenly

Friends, colleagues and the constituents he served were left speechless and shocked Saturday as the news surfaced that state Rep. Mike Reese, R-Westmoreland/Somerset, had died at age 42 of an apparent brain aneurysm.
A statement by Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin, was released confirming that Reese died peacefully that afternoon at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Angela, and three children.
“On behalf of the entire House Republican Caucus, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Rep. Mike Reese,” Benninghoff said. “More than a friend to all of us, and one of our caucus leaders, Mike was a devoted husband and father. His wife, three young children and extended family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Reese, of Mount Pleasant Township, was elected to his seventh term in the House of Representatives in November. He ran unopposed. He represented the 59th District, which encompasses portions of Somerset and Westmoreland counties, including Cook, Donegal, Fairfield, Ligonier, Mount Pleasant and St. Clair townships, along with parts of Hempfield and Unity townships and Bolivar, Donegal, Laurel Mountain, Ligonier, New Florence and Seward boroughs.
In early December, Reese was diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) and had quarantined for several weeks. He had been on the mend when he recently fell ill.
Reese was considered a rising star in legislative circles. He served the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus as caucus secretary in the 2019-20 session and was elected to serve as Republican caucus chairman in the 2020-21 session.
“I have known Mike since he took office in 2009 and have been proud to witness his many legislative accomplishments,” Benninghoff said in his statement. “Specifically, his tireless work on behalf of Pennsylvania’s students and families. Mike was a model legislator who thoughtfully put his constituents first. His spirit, presence and counsel will be sorely missed.”
He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2008 and took office in the 2009-10 legislative session.
However, his political career began when he was appointed chief of staff to Westmoreland County Commissioner Terry Marolt in 2004, a role he continued for commissioner Phil Light after he was appointed in 2005 following Marolt’s death.
He continued to work for the county after Light left office.
Saddened and shocked by the news, Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes, who himself tested positive for COVID-19 last month, said Reese was a friend and mentor.
“I am shocked and saddened at the passing of my friend and colleague state Representative Mike Reese,” said Kertes. “As a dedicated public servant, his passing is a devastating loss for our community. Above all else, Mike was a loving husband and father and I am heartbroken for his family. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”
Kertes met Reese in 2009, when Reese became his mentor.
“He was always available for advice when I needed it. He will truly be missed. He was a devoted family man and was a major asset to Westmoreland County,” Kertes said.
Kertes seemingly followed in Reese’s footsteps as he rose from his chief of staff role to an elected county commissioner now. Although Reese unsuccessfully ran in the Republican primary for county commissioner in 2007, he later won his first election to replace Jess Stairs, who was a retiring representative in the state House.
Once word of Reese’s passing was announced, an outpouring of shock and grief surfaced on social media from fellow elected officials from both sides of the aisle, friends, and even constituents who may never have met Reese but appreciated the work he did for them.
One of the first to post his reaction on his personal Facebook page was fellow state Rep. Eric Nelson.
“Tears stream as I mourn the sudden loss of my friend State Representative Mike Reese,” Nelson wrote. “Mike was a loving father, husband, coach and respected public servant whose positive leadership and regional presence will truly be missed. For years we sat together, laughed together and shared our ups and downs. Such a great man and devastating loss. Love and prayers to his family. Rest in peace my friend.”
In addition, nonprofit organizations like the Diocese of Greensburg and the Westmoreland County Food Bank, of which Reese had been an important supporter and ally, also commented on his loss on social media.
“The loss of Representative Mike Reese will be felt by his family, friends and the people of his district, as well as his faith community at St. Florian Parish in Mt. Pleasant and the entire Diocese of Greensburg,” said Bishop-elect Larry Kulick. “I knew him to be a man of faith who worked tirelessly in service to others. I pray that God may grant him eternal rest and peace and that his family finds comfort in their faith that promises hope in the resurrection. My prayers and those of the entire Diocese of Greensburg are with Representative Reese and his family.”
On the food bank’s Facebook page, this message appeared: “Our hearts are broken and our deepest sympathy is extended to the Reese family. Representative Mike Reese was a great friend of the Food Bank and spent many hours during his tenure helping to repack boxes for families in need throughout Westmoreland County. Rest Easy Sir. You and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time. God bless you.”
Gov. Tom Wolf, with whom Reese often disagreed politically, reacted by sending out his condolences to the Reese family and ordering Pennsylvania flags fly at half-staff in honor of Reese.
“Frances and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Reese family,” Gov. Wolf wrote on his Facebook page. “Rep. Mike Reese was a good man and a strong leader, and the people of western Pennsylvania have lost a dedicated advocate.”
In an unscripted tribute to Reese, supporters across his district who still had Reese’s campaign signs from November put them out Sunday and encouraged others on social media to do the same.
