Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced 104 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 157th graduating cadet class.
Three of the new troopers are from Westmoreland County: Tpr. James T. Hanley of Delmont was assigned to Troop B, Uniontown, Tpr. Thomas M. Mortimer IV of Jeannette was assigned to Troop A, Greensburg, and Tpr. Michael Rosky of Mount Pleasant was assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh.
The graduation ceremony at the Scottish Rite Cathedral marked the culmination of 28 weeks of classroom and physical training. Cadet Vincent R. Browning, of Dauphin County, spoke on behalf of the graduating class.
Several cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony:
- The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Brian A. Moore, Clinton County;
- The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Brian A. Moore, Clinton County;
- The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Matthew S. Haber, Lehigh County;
- The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Stephen T. Schramm, Lycoming County;
- The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Michael B. Giacobbe, Wayne County;
- The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Shawn M. Vigne, Cambria County.
The following graduates have been assigned to Troop A, Greensburg:
- Michael K. Burkholder of Somerset County;
- Scott Genser of Allegheny County;
- Robert V. Martin III of Indiana County;
- Nicholas M. Moore of Huntingdon County;
- Thomas M. Mortimer IV of Westmoreland County;
- Shawn M. Vigne of Cambria County.
No new troopers were assigned to the Kiski Valley or Indiana stations.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com.
