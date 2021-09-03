State police across the region will be out in force this weekend as part of its ongoing effort to save lives and keep roads and highways safe.
In anticipation of increased traffic on area toads, state police will be on the lookout for distracted, aggressive, and impaired motorists between Friday and Monday.
State police encourage residents to enjoy the holiday weekend and remember to buckle up and drive safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.